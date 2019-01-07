Sony Electronics Adds New EXTRA BASS Speakers and a Powerful New Outdoor Model to Give Parties a Boost, Indoors or Outdoors

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:15 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES, Booth #17300) -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a refreshed EXTRA BASS™ wireless speaker line up with the new SRS-XB12, SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 portable speakers, along with the bold new GTK-XB72 high-power speaker and an exciting new outdoor party speaker, the GTK-PG10.
"We know how much our customers love taking their music everywhere they go, without compromising sleek design or battery life," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "These new speakers in our EXTRA BASS family, plus the new outdoor speaker offerings that are perfect for entertaining, enable people to enjoy Sony's high-quality sound anywhere they go."
Sound that packs a punch
Feel the deep and punchy bass sound with four new additions to Sony's popular EXTRA BASS family of speakers. The XB22 and XB32 have dual passive radiators that work together with stereo full-range speakers to enhance low-end tones and give bass a boost, despite the compact size. The XB12 uses a single passive radiator to achieve a similar effect.
A large cabinet and big woofers on the XB72 create stronger bass and expand the sound field for powerful sound, whether the speaker is vertical or horizontal. Users can link up multiple XB72 speakers using Wireless Party Chain via Bluetooth®.
The entire wireless speaker range is ideal for hip-hop and dance music lovers with bass at the heart of their music taste. The XB22, XB32 and XB72 feature LIVE SOUND mode, which expands the service area of the sound via angled speakers and Digital Signal Processing technology, producing three-dimensional sound that puts users in the thick of the music as if they were at a concert or festival.
Ready to go wherever music is desired
The XB12, XB22 and XB32 speakers have an IP67 rating, making them resistant to water and dust. The speakers are completely party-proof with a rubber-like coating on the XB12, while the XB22 and XB32 are equipped with both the coating and a washable top fabric. The XB32 and XB22 are also rust and shock resistant1 so there is nothing to stop the music from playing to the maximum in any location. Users can also choose from a new range of colors to match personal styles.
Music can go just about anywhere as Sony's new speakers are designed with durability2 and portability in mind. The XB12 is equipped with a detachable strap to hook it anywhere. The XB32 has a long battery life of up to 24 hours3 and can even charge mobile devices, so there is never an excuse to stop the party. The XB72 also features an FM Tuner that gives you even more flexibility to enjoy music when and how you like it.
Boost the party
Thanks to a built-in accelerometer, the XB22's and XB32's Party Booster feature reacts from tapping on them to create unique lighting and sound effects, including single- and multi-color line lighting, respectively. Additionally, users can enjoy a range of fun party features on the XB72 via the Fiestable app, including voice control, motion control and an interactive party light. Simply select 'Party Lights' in the Fiestable app to time a smartphone to the music and recreate the live concert atmosphere. The XB32 is also Fiestable compatible with the ability to adjust colors and motion control. Additionally, both the XB32 and XB72 have built-in flashing strobe lights to liven up any party.
The GTK-PG10, for powerful sound in the great outdoors
Perfect for outdoor parties, barbeques and tailgating parties, the exciting new GTK-PG10 speaker spreads high-power sound with a dedicated outdoor party mode. With the top panels open, the built-in tweeters face upwards and outwards, spreading the sound wider for outdoor parties. The digital signal processor automatically adapts audio settings to optimize outdoor performance.
The GTK-PG10 is easy to transport and take the party just about anywhere, with a cube shape and built-in handles. It is tripod-compatible and has a built-in rechargeable battery, boasting up to 13 hours of listening. The outdoor speaker also incorporates a table and cup holders on the splash-proof top panel to let nothing get in the way of the next celebration or tailgate. There is also an FM tuner and a convenient charger for mobile devices. The GTK-PG10 is compatible with the Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps, providing additional fun features at users' fingertips. Users can sing along to their favorite songs using the speaker's microphone input or host a karaoke party!4
Pricing and Availability
Retail availability will be in spring 2019, and the suggested retail pricing is as follows:
- SRS-XB12 will have an MSRP of $59.99
- SRS-XB22 will have an MSRP of $99.99
- SRS-XB32 will have an MSRP of $149.99
- The GTK-XB72 will have an MSRP of $349.99
- The GTK-PG10 will have an MSRP of $249.99
For more information on Sony wireless speakers, please visit www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers-docks
Stay connected with Sony's announcements and activities at CES and many other events throughout the year by downloading the Sony Events app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for "Sony Events." To follow the online conversation via Twitter, use #SONYCES, and visit www.sony.com/electronics/ces for lots more Sony CES information.
About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.
1 Does not guarantee lack of damage, breakage or water/dust resistant in all conditions. Deformation or damage from dropping the system or subjecting it to mechanical shock may cause deterioration of the water and dust resistance.
2 Increased durability on XB12, XB22 and XB32 models.
3 XB32: Up to 24 hours (Standard mode/lighting off)
XB22: Up to 12 hours (Standard mode/lighting off)
XB12: Up to 16 hours
For above 3 models, actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.
XB72: is not battery powered and required an AC connection.
4 Karaoke software not included.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sony-electronics-adds-new-extra-bass-speakers-and-a-powerful-new-outdoor-model-to-give-parties-a-boost-indoors-or-outdoors-300774234.html
SOURCE Sony Electronics
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170