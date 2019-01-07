Sony Electronics Adds New EXTRA BASS Speakers and a Powerful New Outdoor Model to Give Parties a Boost, Indoors or Outdoors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES, Booth #17300) -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced a refreshed EXTRA BASS™ wireless speaker line up with the new SRS-XB12, SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 portable speakers, along with the bold new GTK-XB72 high-power speaker and an exciting new outdoor party speaker, the GTK-PG10.

"We know how much our customers love taking their music everywhere they go, without compromising sleek design or battery life," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "These new speakers in our EXTRA BASS family, plus the new outdoor speaker offerings that are perfect for entertaining, enable people to enjoy Sony's high-quality sound anywhere they go."

Sound that packs a punch

Feel the deep and punchy bass sound with four new additions to Sony's popular EXTRA BASS family of speakers. The XB22 and XB32 have dual passive radiators that work together with stereo full-range speakers to enhance low-end tones and give bass a boost, despite the compact size. The XB12 uses a single passive radiator to achieve a similar effect.

A large cabinet and big woofers on the XB72 create stronger bass and expand the sound field for powerful sound, whether the speaker is vertical or horizontal. Users can link up multiple XB72 speakers using Wireless Party Chain via Bluetooth®.

The entire wireless speaker range is ideal for hip-hop and dance music lovers with bass at the heart of their music taste. The XB22, XB32 and XB72 feature LIVE SOUND mode, which expands the service area of the sound via angled speakers and Digital Signal Processing technology, producing three-dimensional sound that puts users in the thick of the music as if they were at a concert or festival.

Ready to go wherever music is desired

The XB12, XB22 and XB32 speakers have an IP67 rating, making them resistant to water and dust. The speakers are completely party-proof with a rubber-like coating on the XB12, while the XB22 and XB32 are equipped with both the coating and a washable top fabric. The XB32 and XB22 are also rust and shock resistant1 so there is nothing to stop the music from playing to the maximum in any location. Users can also choose from a new range of colors to match personal styles.

Music can go just about anywhere as Sony's new speakers are designed with durability2 and portability in mind. The XB12 is equipped with a detachable strap to hook it anywhere. The XB32 has a long battery life of up to 24 hours3 and can even charge mobile devices, so there is never an excuse to stop the party. The XB72 also features an FM Tuner that gives you even more flexibility to enjoy music when and how you like it.

Boost the party

Thanks to a built-in accelerometer, the XB22's and XB32's Party Booster feature reacts from tapping on them to create unique lighting and sound effects, including single- and multi-color line lighting, respectively. Additionally, users can enjoy a range of fun party features on the XB72 via the Fiestable app, including voice control, motion control and an interactive party light. Simply select 'Party Lights' in the Fiestable app to time a smartphone to the music and recreate the live concert atmosphere. The XB32 is also Fiestable compatible with the ability to adjust colors and motion control. Additionally, both the XB32 and XB72 have built-in flashing strobe lights to liven up any party.

The GTK-PG10, for powerful sound in the great outdoors

Perfect for outdoor parties, barbeques and tailgating parties, the exciting new GTK-PG10 speaker spreads high-power sound with a dedicated outdoor party mode. With the top panels open, the built-in tweeters face upwards and outwards, spreading the sound wider for outdoor parties. The digital signal processor automatically adapts audio settings to optimize outdoor performance.

The GTK-PG10 is easy to transport and take the party just about anywhere, with a cube shape and built-in handles. It is tripod-compatible and has a built-in rechargeable battery, boasting up to 13 hours of listening. The outdoor speaker also incorporates a table and cup holders on the splash-proof top panel to let nothing get in the way of the next celebration or tailgate. There is also an FM tuner and a convenient charger for mobile devices. The GTK-PG10 is compatible with the Sony | Music Center and Fiestable apps, providing additional fun features at users' fingertips. Users can sing along to their favorite songs using the speaker's microphone input or host a karaoke party!4

Pricing and Availability

Retail availability will be in spring 2019, and the suggested retail pricing is as follows:

SRS-XB12 will have an MSRP of $59.99

SRS-XB22 will have an MSRP of $99.99

SRS-XB32 will have an MSRP of $149.99

The GTK-XB72 will have an MSRP of $349.99

The GTK-PG10 will have an MSRP of $249.99

For more information on Sony wireless speakers, please visit www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers-docks

Stay connected with Sony's announcements and activities at CES and many other events throughout the year by downloading the Sony Events app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for "Sony Events." To follow the online conversation via Twitter, use #SONYCES, and visit www.sony.com/electronics/ces for lots more Sony CES information.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

1 Does not guarantee lack of damage, breakage or water/dust resistant in all conditions. Deformation or damage from dropping the system or subjecting it to mechanical shock may cause deterioration of the water and dust resistance.

2 Increased durability on XB12, XB22 and XB32 models.

3 XB32: Up to 24 hours (Standard mode/lighting off)

XB22: Up to 12 hours (Standard mode/lighting off)

XB12: Up to 16 hours

For above 3 models, actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

XB72: is not battery powered and required an AC connection.

4 Karaoke software not included.

