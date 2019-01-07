Einreichung von technischen Beiträgen für die IBC2019 jetzt möglich

|By Business Wire
|January 7, 2019 08:37 PM EST
Die IBC gibt heute bekannt, dass Anmeldungen für technische Vorträge für die IBC2019 Konferenz ab sofort eingereicht werden können.
Die IBC ist weltweit bekannt für die Qualität, Aktualität und innovativen Themen ihrer technischen Konferenzvorträge. Die Veranstaltung ist eine ausgezeichnete Gelegenheit für vorausdenkende Technologen und Unternehmen, ihre Ideen und Forschungsergebnisse führenden Vertretern der Medienbranche vorzustellen, die immer auf der Suche nach neuen Technologiekonzepten, deren Nutzen und praktische Anwendungsmöglichkeiten sind. Nach einem Anstieg der Zahl von Rednerinnen der Konferenz von 14 Prozent in 2017 auf 37 Prozent in 2018 ist die IBC insbesondere darauf bedacht, Beitragsbewerbungen für technische Vorträge von einer globalen und vielfältigen Rednergruppe einzuholen.
Im vergangenen Jahr wurden technische Vorträge erfolgreich in die Hauptkonferenzthemen der IBC integriert und als „Tech Talks“ neben strategische und geschäftliche Präsentationen gestellt. Dieser Ansatz fand beim Publikum großen Anklang, da die Teilnehmer aus erster Hand von den glänzendsten Innovatoren und Forschern über bahnbrechende Technologien informiert wurden. Der BBC gewann den Best Conference Paper Award 2018 für seine Darstellung, wie AI-gestützte Produktion die Bandbreite der Live-Berichterstattung über Veranstaltungen verbessern könnte.
Die für 2019 ausgewählten technischen Vorträge werden den Erfolg der Tech Talks fortsetzen, wobei die zugrundeliegende Neuheit und Exaktheit der Vorträge weiterhin erwartet wird. Die Medientechnologie nimmt stetig an Umfang und Vielfalt zu und geht weit über die traditionelle Produktion und Verteilung audio-visueller Inhalte hinaus. Heute umfasst die Branche Entwicklungen wie maschinelles Lernen (AI), VR und AR, Mobilität, Immersivität, Nutzerpsychologie, gestenerkennende Nutzeroberflächen, Blockchain, autonome Produktion, Geschäftsdatenanalysen und die Verfolgung und Erzeugung von Sportdaten, um nur einige zu nennen. Die IBC ist besonders interessiert an neu entstehenden Gebieten wie den genannten und daran, wie diese potenziell die Zukunft der Medien und Broadcast-Branche beeinflussen könnten.
Dr. Paul Entwistle, Vorsitzender des Technical Papers Committee der IBC, sagte dazu: „Wir freuen uns darauf, viele weitere neuartige, vielfältige und spannende Vortragsangebote zu erhalten, aus denen wir das Programm der IBC2019 Tech Talks zusammenstellen werden. Die Integration mit den Hauptkonferenzthemen ist eine großartige Gelegenheit für die Verfasser, ihre Technologie nicht nur anderen Fans vorzustellen, sondern deren Auswirkungen auch der breiteren Medienbranche zu erläutern.“
Alle Beitragsvorschläge werden von einer Fachjury streng geprüft. Vorträge, die zur Präsentation auf der IBC-Konferenz angenommen werden, haben die Chance, im Rahmen der IBC Awards-Verleihung mit dem sehr begehrten Best Conference Paper Award ausgezeichnet zu werden. Außerdem werden sie auf IBC365 veröffentlicht.
Einsendeschluss für Beiträge ist Montag, der 4. Februar 2019. Beiträge können unter folgendem Link eingereicht werden: show.ibc.org/technicalpapers
Über die IBC
Die IBC ist die weltweit einflussreichste Medien-, Entertainment- und Technologiemesse. Sie zieht mehr als 55.000 Teilnehmer aus über 170 Ländern an und vereint eine sehr angesehene und der Peer-Review unterzogene Konferenz mit einer Ausstellung, auf der mehr als 1700 führende Anbieter modernste Technologie vorstellen. Zusätzlich zur Messe und Konferenz von Weltrang umfasst die IBC auch die IBC Daily, IBCTV und IBC365.
IBC365 stellt das ganze Jahr über Erkenntnisse und Meinungen von führenden Journalisten der Branche zu aktuellen Themen und wichtigen Trends bereit, ergänzt durch aufschlussreiche Whitepapers, begutachtete Fachbeiträge, sehr ansprechende Webinare und eine umfangreiche Video-Bibliothek.
Daten der IBC2019
|Konferenz:
|12. - 16. September 2019
|Ausstellung:
|13. - 17. September 2019
Weitere Informationen über die IBC2019 erhalten Sie unter: show.ibc.org/
