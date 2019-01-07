Nikon Unveils The New NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens, The World's First* Full-Frame 14mm Filter-Attachable Lens

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES BOOTH #14006 - Today, Nikon Inc. announced two new products, including the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, the first ultra-wide zoom lens to take advantage of the amazing capabilities of the next generation Nikon Z Mount. This newest S-Line NIKKOR lens is a popular focal length for landscape, travel, event and architecture photographers, offering a combination of performance and portability that's only possible with Nikon's revolutionary new Z Mount.

Featuring a new optical design, the compact and lightweight NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S delivers the high level of optical performance that still and video creators expect from the NIKKOR name. By utilizing the larger diameter and technological benefits of the Z Mount, Nikon was able to design an ultra-wide-angle lens that delivers superior optical performance and maximizes the potential of high pixel-count digital cameras such as the 45.7-megapixel Nikon Z 7. Additionally, the design features a nearly flat front lens element, making the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm the world's first filter-attachable ultra-wide-angle zoom lens covering a focal length from 14mm.

Nikon Inc. has also announced the Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit. Featuring a selection of popular video equipment for the Z 6, the kit allows video creators to take full advantage of the Z 6's industry-leading video features. Included accessories such as the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5" Monitor Recorder and MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Hand-Held Gimbal Stabilizer make the new Filmmaker's Kit an enticing value for those ready to explore the Nikon Z 6's stellar video capture and multimedia potential.

"The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm lens demonstrates the optical superiority of the Z system, taking advantage of the newest high-performance lens technologies while maximizing compactness and portability," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The Nikon Z series is a powerfully capable camera system for all types of video production, and with the Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit, we're giving videographers and content creators the gear they need to begin capturing high-quality videos with the most compelling hybrid camera on the market."

The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S: An Exceptional Combination of Portability and Performance

The new 14-30mm lens was designed for photo and video shooters looking for a sharp ultra-wide zoom lens with which to seek out gorgeous landscapes or cityscapes on their next travel adventure, and is an excellent choice for capturing interiors, architecture or events. It's a lens for those who need to pack light without sacrificing image quality – an ultra-wide-angle lens that delivers portability and performance that pushes the boundaries of what is optically possible in a lens of its size.

Lightweight and Ultra-Portable: At just 3.5-inches long when retracted, and weighing only 485g/1.07lbs, the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is approximately 28.6% lighter and 32% shorter than the popular AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR, and approximately 51.5% lighter and 35% shorter than the tried-and-true AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED for the F mount.

At just 3.5-inches long when retracted, and weighing only 485g/1.07lbs, the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is approximately 28.6% lighter and 32% shorter than the popular AF-S NIKKOR 16-35mm f/4G ED VR, and approximately 51.5% lighter and 35% shorter than the tried-and-true AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED for the F mount. Uncompromising Optics: Featuring a new optical formula that utilizes four Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) elements and four aspherical elements, the 14-30mm f/4 offers unparalleled control of distortion and chromatic aberration. Additionally, the use of Nikon's anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghosting and flare, delivering clearer images that maintain contrast in challenging lighting situations.

Featuring a new optical formula that utilizes four Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) elements and four aspherical elements, the 14-30mm f/4 offers unparalleled control of distortion and chromatic aberration. Additionally, the use of Nikon's anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat effectively reduces ghosting and flare, delivering clearer images that maintain contrast in challenging lighting situations. Filter Attachable: For the first time on a 14mm FX-format (full-frame) lens*, photographers will be able to attach various types of screw-on filters (82mm) to the front of this ultra-wide-angle lens, infinitely expanding the creative possibilities of the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S for landscape and cityscape photographers, videographers and more.

For the first time on a 14mm FX-format (full-frame) lens*, photographers will be able to attach various types of screw-on filters (82mm) to the front of this ultra-wide-angle lens, infinitely expanding the creative possibilities of the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S for landscape and cityscape photographers, videographers and more. Stepping Motor Technology: Featuring the latest Nikon Stepping Motor (STM) technology, the new lens provides smooth, fast and quiet AF performance—ideal for photographers shooting in sensitive environments, as well as videographers who must avoid focus noise in productions.

Featuring the latest Nikon Stepping Motor (STM) technology, the new lens provides smooth, fast and quiet AF performance—ideal for photographers shooting in sensitive environments, as well as videographers who must avoid focus noise in productions. Control Ring: As with the rest of the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the 14-30mm f/4 includes a customizable control ring that can be assigned to manual focusing, exposure compensation or aperture control depending on personal preference or shooting situation, maintaining different custom settings when in photo and video mode.

As with the rest of the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the 14-30mm f/4 includes a customizable control ring that can be assigned to manual focusing, exposure compensation or aperture control depending on personal preference or shooting situation, maintaining different custom settings when in photo and video mode. Fully Compatible with In-Camera 5-Axis VR: To help ensure the sharpest possible images and most stable video, the new NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is fully compatible with the in-body 5-axis VR found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, providing up to 5 stops 1 of image stabilization without adding to the size or weight of the lens itself.

To help ensure the sharpest possible images and most stable video, the new NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is fully compatible with the in-body 5-axis VR found in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, providing up to 5 stops of image stabilization without adding to the size or weight of the lens itself. Optimized Video Performance: In addition to the speedy and near-silent stepping motor technology and customizable control ring, the lens reduces focus breathing, preventing the angle of view from changing unintentionally when adjusting focus.

In addition to the speedy and near-silent stepping motor technology and customizable control ring, the lens reduces focus breathing, preventing the angle of view from changing unintentionally when adjusting focus. Reliability: The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is designed with consideration to dust and drip resistance, and features a fluorine coat that effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease and dirt.

The New Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit

For users who are looking to take full advantage of the Nikon Z 6's industry-leading video capabilities, this powerfully cinematic camera is now available as part of a new Filmmaker's Kit. The bundle includes a range of equipment that helps users unlock the Z 6's advanced video features and powerful potential.

The kit includes: a Nikon Z 6 camera, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens, Mount Adapter FTZ, Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5" Monitor Recorder2, Rode VideoMic Pro+, MOZA Air 2 3-Axis Hand-Held Gimbal Stabilizer, an additional EN-EL15b battery, a coiled HDMI cable, 12-month Vimeo Pro membership, and The Art of Making Music Videos Nikon School online course featuring Nikon Ambassador Chris Hershman.

The Z 6 ushers in a new era in high-quality video capture for Nikon shooters. The camera's fast and accurate autofocus, full-frame 4K/30p recording with full-pixel readout, zebra stripes, timecode and focus peaking offer users a professional-grade shooting experience. With the Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit, users can access the advanced video features, like 10-bit HDMI output and N-Log video recording, while capturing gimbal-smooth video and crystal-clear audio. The kit provides filmmakers, vloggers and YouTubers with all the equipment they need to begin capturing high-quality 4K footage right away.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S lens will be available in the spring for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1,299.953.

The Nikon Z 6 Filmmaker's Kit will available in late January for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3,999.953.

For more information on either of these new products, as well as the latest Nikon products including the new Nikon Z Mount System, please visit www.nikonusa.com .

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Flickr and Snapchat (@NikonUSASnap).

* Among FX-format (full-frame) compatible interchangeable lenses for digital cameras, available as of January 8, 2019. Based on Nikon research.

1. Based on CIPA Standard. This value is achieved when FX-format compatible lenses are attached to a FX-format digital SLR camera and zoom lenses are set at the maximum telephoto position.

2. Batteries and SSD sold separately.

3. SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

- Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

- MOZA is a trademark of Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd, registered in the U.S. and other countries

- Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikon-unveils-the-new-nikkor-z-14-30mm-f4-s-ultra-wide-angle-zoom-lens-the-worlds-first-full-frame-14mm-filter-attachable-lens-300773217.html

SOURCE Nikon Inc.