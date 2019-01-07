Toshiba Announces 16TB MG08 Series Hard Disk Drives

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 09:12 PM EST
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) announces MG08 Series, the industry’s largest capacity 16TB[1] [2] Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) HDD. With 33% more capacity than today’s widely adopted 12TB drives, and 14% more capacity than prior 14TB models, MG08 16TB drives are compatible with the widest range of applications and operating systems, and adapted to mixed random and sequential read and write workloads in both cloud and traditional datacenter environments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006110/en/
Toshiba: 16TB MG08 series hard disk drives, the industry's largest capacity Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) HDD (Artist's impression) (Graphic: Business Wire)
The MG08 Series is Toshiba’s second-generation helium-sealed HDD family, and eighth-generation Enterprise Capacity HDD family. Toshiba has delivered its industry-leading 16TB capacity and improved power efficiency by utilizing the 9-disk helium design, introduced last year in 14TB models, and its own advanced precision laser welding process to ensure the helium remains sealed inside the drive case. The MG08 features 7,200rpm performance, a 550TB per year workload rating[3], a 2.5 million-hour MTTF[4], a 512Mib cache buffer[5], and a choice of SATA and SAS interfaces—all in an industry-standard, 3.5-inch[6] form factor.
The MG08 Series further illustrates Toshiba’s commitment to advancing HDD design to meet the evolving needs for storage devices suited for use in cloud-scale servers and storage infrastructure. As data growth continues at an explosive pace, the industry-leading 16TB CMR capacity will help cloud-scale service providers and storage solutions designers to achieve higher storage densities for cloud, hybrid-cloud and on-premises rack-scale storage. With its improved power efficiency and 16TB capacity, the MG08 Series will help lower the TCO of storage infrastructure designed for applications such as data-protection, big data aggregation, content serving and digital archiving.
“Toshiba’s new 16TB MG08 Series delivers new levels of storage capacity and density while delivering improved power efficiency for our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. Only high-density HDD technology can achieve our customers’ critical TCO objectives at a cost of pennies per GB,” says Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
Shipments of samples of 16TB MG08 Series drives to customers will begin sequentially at the end of this month.
[1] Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, as of
January 8, 2019.
[2] Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[3] Workload is a measure of the data throughput in a year, and it is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from the host system.
[4] MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products which may not accurately reflect actual operation. Actual operating life of the product may be different from the MTTF.
[5] A mebibyte (MiB) means 220, or 1,048,576 bytes.
[6] "3.5-inch" means the form factor of HDDs. It does not indicate a drive's physical size.
* Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement, but is
subject to change without prior notice.
* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Follow the link below for more on the new 16TB MG08 Series.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd/mg08.html
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s HDDs line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd.html
Customer Inquiries:
Storage Products Division
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
