Panasonic's GZ2000: World's Most Cinematic TV

New custom Professional Edition 4K OLED panel tuned in Hollywood

OLED panel tuned in New HCX PRO Intelligent Processor which delivers unrivalled detail and accuracy

World's first* TV to support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG Photo format

World's first* TV with built-in upward-firing speakers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos.

Speakers tuned by Technics with JENO Engine technology

Panasonic today announced the launch of the GZ2000, featuring a custom-made Professional Edition 4K OLED panel which incorporates custom hardware improvements by Panasonic. Optimized by a leading Hollywood colorist, the new panel highlights unparalleled color accuracy and significantly better than average brightness levels.

The GZ2000 is the world's first* OLED TV to support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR as well as HLG Photo, the new still image format which brings still photography into the HDR world.

Furthermore, the GZ2000 is the world's first TV with built-in upward-firing speakers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos® immersive audio with total ease and convenience. The total audio system has also been tuned by Technics engineers. Also, with support for voice assistants, the GZ2000 can integrate seamlessly with a smart home setup.

Panasonic's flagship OLED panel tuned by Hollywood

Leading colorist works with Panasonic to guarantee the filmmaker's intent

Available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, the new GZ2000 OLED represents the combination of Panasonic's technological accuracy with the color-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld. Stefan Sonnenfeld, founder and CEO of Company 3, is a trusted collaborator of some of the world's best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who has championed the power of color grading to tell stories and communicate emotion. Described by NPR as a "da Vinci of the movies," Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colorist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: "A Star is Born;" "Wonder Woman;" "Man of Steel;" "Beauty and the Beast;" "Star Wars: The Force Awakens;" "Jurassic World;" "300;" and many more. Like many other leading colorists, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow.

No ordinary OLED panel, the bespoke Professional Edition 4K OLED panel has been exclusively customized by Panasonic R&D engineers. This has resulted in even greater control of the parameters that affect picture quality. In particular, the average brightness level has been boosted significantly and contrast handling improved, resulting in increased dynamic range. HDR content now looks even more impactful, with the GZ2000 effortlessly able to reproduce tricky scenes of variable brightness and contrast – often found in live sports broadcasts and in action movies. Because of this level of customization, combined with the exceptional color-optimizing skills of Sonnenfeld, Panasonic has created some of the most accurate, cinematic images ever seen on a TV.

Additionally, in response to requests from Hollywood's professional users, Panasonic has extended the range and reduced the interval between calibration steps at the darkest end of the RGB and gamma scales. The GZ2000 is also one of the first TVs to support CalMAN PatternGen test patterns from Portrait Display's® CalMAN® software along with AutoCal functionality. Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) calibration settings are also supported.

HCX PRO Intelligent Processor delivers superior OLED panel control while supporting both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

The GZ2000 uniquely covers all the popular dynamic HDR bases

The GZ2000's HDR OLED panel is powered by Panasonic's most advanced processor ever, which rapidly analyses the color, contrast and clarity of 4K video content, optimizing them and giving more control over the screen's all-new Panasonic-customized OLED panel. Featuring an even faster Dynamic LUT, the GZ2000 is Panasonic's best TV at selecting and displaying the correct color for every single brightness level. Even when brightness levels and contrast vary rapidly within a scene, the GZ2000 unfailingly delivers the most accurate colors, resulting in a more satisfying image than ever before.

The HCX PRO Intelligent Processor is also compatible with multiple formats of dynamic HDR metadata and ensures that viewers experience the best possible TV pictures available regardless of their source. The GZ2000 is the world's first model capable of displaying both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision® formats*. And, with Multi HDR support, the GZ2000 is also compatible with Hybrid Log-Gamma(HLG), which is an HDR format expected to be widely adopted by TV broadcasters. HLG Photo, a new still image format is also supported along with regular HDR10, as found on most UHD Blu-ray discs and streaming services.

World's first TV with built-in upward-firing speakers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos

The GZ2000 boasts cinematic audio with support for Dolby Atmos

The GZ2000 is the world's first* TV with built-in upward-firing speakers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos. It uses multiple speaker units to produce an immersive spherical soundstage with Dolby Atmos content.

Dolby Atmos transports audiences from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio — sound that fills the room and flows around them with breathtaking realism to create a powerfully moving entertainment experience. Audiences will feel like they are inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive and move throughout the space. And, because Dolby Atmos is built into the GZ2000, it's never been easier to experience immersive audio at home.

Despite its impressively thin profile, the GZ2000 delivers a powerful and dynamic output complemented by a powerful bass. The total sound system has been tuned by engineers from Panasonic's acclaimed audio brand, Technics, and feature Technics's proprietary JENO Engine for accurate, refined sound.

"Together, Dolby and Panasonic are bringing best-in-class audio and imaging technology to Panasonic's TVs," said John Couling, Senior Vice President, commercial partnerships, "Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos perfectly complement the GZ2000's advanced display, transforming it into an entertainment powerhouse."

My Home Screen 4.0 takes smart TV to the next level

The GZ2000 features Panasonic's new My Home Screen 4.0, which allows viewers to tailor the TV user interface to their own preferences with more freedom and flexibility. The layout of the home screen can be reconfigured to allow customized layouts. Access to VOD and broadcast content is also easier thanks to a redesigned GUI that includes icons for decks that provide shortcuts to live TV, connected devices and apps such as Netflix, Amazon and YouTube. Viewers can even add frequently watched TV stations to the home screen.

The GZ2000 also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to operate some key TV functions, just using their voice.

