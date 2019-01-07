Innovid obtient 30 millions USD de financement de Goldman Sachs

|By Business Wire
Innovid, la plus grande plateforme de publicité vidéo du monde, a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir obtenu auprès du groupe Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs un financement préalable à son introduction en bourse, d’un montant de 30 millions USD. Innovid utilisera ces fonds supplémentaires afin de renforcer son innovation et son leadership sur le marché de la technologie publicitaire de la TV connectée (CTV) et développer son empreinte internationale.
« Innovid continue de repousser les limites de ce qui est possible avec la publicité vidéo sur tous les écrans, particulièrement sur la CTV », a déclaré Zvika Netter, PDG et co-fondateur d’Innovid. « Notre plateforme technologique favorise de nouveaux modèles publicitaires, y compris des annonces interactives et ciblées, qui marquent le début d’une nouvelle ère de personnalisation et de pertinence pour le public de la CTV. Ce financement permettra à Innovid d'optimiser sa plateforme CTV de bout en bout en créant un workflow plus efficace, tout en résolvant les problèmes de mesure du secteur et en développant son empreinte mondiale pour répondre aux besoins changeants de sa clientèle internationale de marques, d’agences médias et de création, et d’éditeurs ».
Innovid crée, fournit et mesure actuellement des publicités vidéos pour les plus grandes marques mondiales, telles que L’Oreal, Toyota, Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Campbell’s et bien d’autres. Avec l’adoption rapide de la CTV par les consommateurs, Innovid travaille en étroite collaboration avec des clients éditeurs clés, notamment avec Hulu, Roku et Fox, pour réimaginer l’expérience publicitaire du consommateur. En partenariat avec ses clients de l’édition, Innovid a dirigé la création de deux premières de l’industrie : les publicités par engagement basées sur les choix des consommateurs, et les campagnes télévisées Internet en direct.
Première à commercialiser la technologie publicitaire CTV il y a cinq ans, Innovid atteint actuellement plus de 75 millions de foyers et utilise la plus vaste couverture d’appareils connectés et de streaming, y compris des intégrations avec Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TV ainsi que d’autres. Consolidant sa position de leader sur le marché CTV, Innovid a récemment lancé OTT COMPOSER, le tout premier outil de création de contenu en libre-service visant à créer et publier des expériences pour la publicité TV connectée. Il résout un problème critique dans le paysage actuellement fragmenté de la CTV en permettant aux annonceurs d'adapter un contenu publicitaire dynamique. Innovid a également été la première société du secteur à recevoir l'accréditation du MRC pour sa conformité aux normes de l'industrie relatives à la mesure de la publicité vidéo dans un environnement CTV.
« En tant que précurseur sur le marché CTV appuyé par des partenaires d’offre d'inventaire établis, Innovid est bien placée pour bénéficier du changement séculaire massif de la consommation de CTV », a déclaré Hillel Moerman, directeur du groupe Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs. « Innovid possède une technologie et des logiciels de publicité vidéo différenciés et bénéficie de l’échelle et de la portée nécessaires au succès, ainsi qu’un accès à une offre significative au-delà de la CTV, y compris des plateformes telles que Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snap, ainsi que d’autres ».
La levée de fonds fait suite à une année 2018 fructueuse au cours de laquelle Innovid a été nommée Société connaissant la plus forte croissance en Amérique du Nord dans le Technology 500™ 2018 de Deloitte, et distinguée par Gartner comme entreprise à surveiller dans AdTech. Parallèlement au financement, Holger Staude du groupe Private Capital Investing de Goldman Sachs rejoindra les investisseurs précédents d’Innovid venant de SEQUOIA, Newspring et Genesis au sein du conseil d’administration de la société.
Pour de plus amples informations sur Innovid, veuillez consulter www.innovid.com.
À propos d’Innovid
Innovid est la plateforme de publicité vidéo numéro un au monde, fournissant plus de vidéos que toute autre entreprise sur les appareils mobiles, ordinateurs de bureau, TV connectées et appareils de streaming et plateformes de réseaux sociaux. Innovid s’associe à des marques, des agences et des éditeurs pour fournir de nouveaux modèles publicitaires qui accroissent l’engagement et le temps passé tout en fournissant davantage de valeur au public. Notre plateforme vidéo permet de personnaliser une diffusion inter-écran créative et transparente et une mesure holistique visant à alimenter les expériences vidéo de nouvelle génération et accroître le chiffre d’affaires. Innovid possède des bureaux à New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Londres, Tel Aviv, Sydney et Singapour. Pour en savoir plus, veuillez consulter www.innovid.com.
À propos de Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing
Private Capital Investing (« PCI ») est la plateforme d'investissement de Goldman Sachs dont la mission est de fournir un capital de démarrage aux sociétés en croissance et aux sociétés du marché intermédiaire d'Amérique du nord. PCI investit 20 à 150 millions USD par transaction sous forme d’actions ordinaires, privilégiées et de titres structurés.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006122/fr/
