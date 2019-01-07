Wacom Launches New Cintiq for Emerging Professionals, Students and Enthusiasts

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Consumer Electronics Show, Wacom announced a new class of creative pen display. The Wacom Cintiq 16 is a fantastic tool for digital sketching, illustration and technical drawing and incorporates Wacom's 35 years of experience and know-how in building products that make creativity more natural and productive. The new Cintiq is specifically designed for young creative professionals, creative enthusiasts, art students and passionate hobbyists who want the trusted and reliable Wacom experience but may not require every advanced feature found in the Cintiq Pro product line. The Cintiq also provides an attractive option for existing creative pen tablet users looking to upgrade, or emerging creatives who wish to try the Wacom pen on screen experience for the first time. The new model comes at a MSRP of $649 USD and is expected to hit stores in January.
"Wacom's digital pen and display products have become indispensable to the creative professional. Now we bring that same pen technology, build quality and know-how to those who previously have wanted it, but due to the emerging stage in their careers have perhaps not been able to afford Wacom's full range of professional features," said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Creative Business Unit. "We think this is the perfect solution for budding creatives but also students, technical drawers in architecture, planning, industrial design or engineering, and even established creative professionals who want a second device for their home office or studio."
The Cintiq 16 comes with Wacom's Pro Pen 2 technology, offering professional grade pen technology for an entry level price. It provides 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt response for unparalleled precision and accuracy. Wacom's EMR (Electro Magnetic Resonance) technology does not require a pen battery or recharge, ever. The 1920 x 1080 full HD display offers 72 percent NTSC color, a hardened cover glass with anti-glare treatment and a natural, paper-like feel. The Cintiq 16 includes an attractive but compact design, making it easy to incorporate the Cintiq into a workspace, with a unique 3-in-1 cable connection that offers minimal clutter. The new Cintiq is perfect for users looking to customize their space with advanced digital pen and display tools.
With the introduction of the Cintiq in 2001, Wacom was the first company to deliver a creative pen display. These are used for virtually all animated movie creation, game development and industrial design. Using a Wacom Cintiq or Cintiq Pro emulates working with traditional media like no other product. It's natural and intuitive and it speeds production and enables immediate collaboration. Perfect for illustration, graphic design, photo retouching and layout design, the Cintiq 16 is relevant for both creative enthusiasts and emerging professionals. Compatible with both PC and Mac, the Cintiq line works with hundreds of pressure-sensitive apps from companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, Pixologic, Celsys, Corel and The Foundry.
About Wacom
Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.
For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.
