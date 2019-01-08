CyberAgent Launches "PFX LIVE," Supply-side Platform Specialized in Monetizing Live Streaming Services

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 01:00 AM EST
TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Studio of CyberAgent, Inc. (listed in the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange; Stock Code: 4751) has developed "PFX LIVE," which is specialized in monetizing live streaming services in "CA ProFit-X," a supply-side platform.
(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201812261801-O1-Vv32cuj1)
In recent years, the live streaming market has been growing worldwide, and service media that utilize the live streaming functions such as live commerce, which is a new form of EC, and the game streaming service have been launched one after another. However, since monetizing of live streaming depends the expenditure of stream viewers (hereinafter referred to as viewers) and showing advertisements is considered as a stable source of profits, it was necessary to find a way to advertise without spoiling user experience.
In these circumstances, "CA ProFit-X" has launched "PFX LIVE" as an advertising service specialized in monetizing live streaming services in order to expand the profits of businesses that provide live streaming services.
"PFX LIVE" will provide various advertising functions with consideration for user experience, and reporting and support functions that can return profits of advertisement to streamers (*1).
"Pause roll," the first advertising function "CA ProFit-X" will start providing, lets streamers see the option to take a short break and have an ad play during that time. Since streamers can decide when to play ads during a live broadcast, a larger number of viewers are likely to see the ads without spoiling user experience.
(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105277/201812261801/_prw_PI2lg_G883dPAx.png)
From now on, "CA ProFit-X" plans to provide "Pre roll," a function that plays advertisements before a live streaming video, and "Post roll," a function that plays advertisements after live streaming, in addition to advertising between intervals of live streaming.
"CA ProFit-X" will provide functions dedicated to live streaming and contribute to the growth of the live streaming market through "PFX LIVE" specialized in monetizing live streaming services.
(*1) As for whether or not to return profits of advertisement is based on the deal made between a live streaming service provider and a streamer.
About CA ProFit-X
"CA ProFit-X" manages Japan's largest supply-side platform (SSP) that is specialized for "Native In-feed Ads for Mobile" with a goal of maximizing the revenues of worldwide media. "CA ProFit-X" currently focuses on expanding video ad inventories in preparation for digitalizing the advertising budget, and also optimizes revenue of inventories across various ad formats like "video," "native ad" and "banner" by real-time bidding technology.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/caprofitx/
Corporate profile of CyberAgent
Corporate name: CyberAgent, Inc.
Headquarters: 1-12-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043
Representative: Susumu Fujita, President
Established: March 18, 1998
Capital: 7,203 million yen (As of the end of March 2018)
Business lines: Media business, Internet advertisement business, game business, and investment development business
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyberagent-launches-pfx-live-supply-side-platform-specialized-in-monetizing-live-streaming-services-300774368.html
SOURCE CyberAgent, Inc.
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST