Kahala Hotel & Resort Upgrades Financial Accounting to Aptech PVNG

|January 8, 2019 01:10 AM EST
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptech Computer Systems announced that Kahala Hotel & Resort installed PVNG Enterprise Accounting to upgrade its back office financial processes. The Kahala Hotel & Resort is a respected luxury oceanfront destination known for its gracious Hawaiian hospitality and elegant amenities. Browser-based PVNG simplifies accounting operations and safeguards data in the cloud. Aptech is the leading provider of hospitality business intelligence, budgeting and forecasting, and enterprise hotel accounting software systems. Click here for more on Aptech's products and services.
"Kahala Hotel & Resort upgraded its back office accounting software to PVNG because it is a strong hospitality financial system that is easy to use and simple to learn," said Thushara Perera, Kahala's director of finance. "PVNG was an easy transition. Aptech trained our team online and its professional staff is always available when we have questions." The PVNG implementation for Kahala Hotel & Resort was done using the property's specific chart of accounts. "All of our financial statements were custom reports written by Aptech to match Kahala's own chart of accounts," Perera said.
PVNG's user interface is built on an easy to navigate architecture. Its robust functionality and platform is completely new. The system expands on processes valued by thousands of accounting professionals that use Aptech's legacy application, Profitvue. The PVNG Enterprise Accounting System supports one property or a large multi-brand, multi-property portfolio. It uses the most current technology platform and incorporates AP, GL, AR, Statistics, Financials, and a Bank Reconciliation, all with familiar browser navigation. PVNG also makes it simple to become 11th Edition compliant by implementing its packaged chart of accounts and financial statements.
Sam Costa, Aptech director of customer service said, "The Kahala Hotel & Resort is a widely known full-service Hawaiian destination with five restaurants and a luxury spa. Its complex operation was a perfect fit for PVNG. We converted the system's financials to reflect Kahala's unique chart of accounts. PVNG makes it simple to convert data from other back office systems. Plus, its cloud platform lets Aptech monitor and support all aspects of the upgrade process."
About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.
Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.
The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner.
Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.
About The Kahala Hotel & Resort
The legendary Kahala Hotel & Resort is an oceanfront, destination luxury property known for its gracious Hawaiian hospitality. Located just minutes from Waikīkī, The Kahala offers an exclusive ambiance of a neighbor island experience. The Kahala has been Honolulu's social address for weddings and gatherings since its opening in 1964. World leaders, royalty, rock bands and Oscar winners call the 338-room resort their Hawaiian home-away-from -home. The Kahala is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and Preferred Hotels & Resorts. The resort is home to The Kahala Spa, lush tropical gardens and a natural ocean-water lagoon with the hotel's own resident dolphins cared for by Dolphin Quest. The Kahala also has five restaurants: Plumeria Beach House, Seaside Grill, The Veranda, Arancino and the award-winning Hoku's restaurant. Stay connected with The Kahala via KahalaResort.com.
SOURCE Aptech Computer Systems
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST