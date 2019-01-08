Mastery Training Services Receives Best of Elearning 2018 Award of Excellence

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 05:45 AM EST
NOVI, Mich., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastery Training Services has been presented with the Award of Excellence for Content Aggregator Portal for the Best of Elearning 2018 awards. Learning executives and professionals worldwide vote for their favorite e-learning solutions, and Elearning! magazine recognizes the top 73 solutions across 23 categories.
The "Best of Elearning! Awards" is in its 14th year and represents the industry gold standard for excellence. According to Elearning! magazine, "The program is a User's Choice Award whereby learning professionals vote with their ballot for best-in-class solutions."
"We are proud to be an Award of Excellence winner for the fourth year in a row," says Bill Marker, President of Mastery Training Services. "To be honored with an award based on the positive feedback from our customers shows us we are continuing to meet our goal of helping build amazing organizations."
Mastery Training Services offers employers a comprehensive library of online training resources, as well as a number of support service packages. Mastery is focused on delivering high-quality training resources and offering clients the option to use Mastery as an extension of their training department, to manage and maintain learners and curricula, provide rich and detailed reporting, drive training completions, and more.
All of Mastery Training Services' Video On Demand courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in the learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.
Mastery Training Services offers a library of over 1200 video-based training courses covering a variety of topics for organizations of all sizes, across industries. Most of Mastery's library features HD video. If you are looking to train your workforce, click here.
About Mastery Training Services
Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.
SOURCE Mastery Training Services
