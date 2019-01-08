Lovell Minnick Partners Acquires ATTOM Data Solutions, Leading Provider of Real Estate Data and Analytics

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 06:00 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA and LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm specializing in financial and related business services companies, today announced it has completed the acquisition of ATTOM Data Solutions ("ATTOM" or "the Company"), a leading provider of national real estate data and analytics. Lovell Minnick acquired ATTOM from Renovo Capital and Rosewood Private Investments. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, ATTOM manages a comprehensive data platform that draws upon a wide range of sources to provide property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. ATTOM licenses its data to companies in the real estate, mortgage, insurance, marketing and adjacent industries.
"ATTOM's data provides mission-critical insights to enterprise clients who seek to make well-informed business decisions with the benefit of historic, rich and near real-time data," said Jason Barg, Partner, Lovell Minnick Partners. "We're excited to partner with CEO Rob Barber and his team who have an excellent reputation for leadership and innovation in the real estate data and information services market."
"ATTOM remains focused on expanding our seamless end-to-end data platform to deliver greater value for our customers as we continue to grow our market share in our core markets and build out our footprint in new end-markets across the U.S.," said Barber. "We look forward to the next chapter of our growth, supported by the experience and resources of Lovell Minnick Partners, as we further strengthen our position as the premier one-stop shop for high-quality real estate data."
Lovell Minnick Partners has strong experience investing in technology-enabled service providers in the financial services sector, such as Engage People Inc., an innovative, market-leading solutions provider for the global loyalty and incentive industry, and more recently, SRS Acquiom, a market-leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to facilitate private market M&A transactions. Lovell Minnick Partners also has deep industry knowledge and relationships in the property sector developed through proprietary research and through prior investments in the space such as J.S. Held, a specialty advisory firm that provides property loss consulting among other services, and CenterSquare Investment Management, a global investment manager focused on actively managed real estate and infrastructure strategies.
"ATTOM's management team has generated strong organic growth and successfully pursued accretive strategic opportunities such as their acquisition of neighborhood data provider Onboard Informatics in early 2018," said John Cochran, Partner, Lovell Minnick Partners. "We believe the Company's innovative technology platform, focus on superior data quality and customer service, and its recurring license revenue model position ATTOM extremely well for continued success in the space. We are eager to support management in executing their strategic plan to build the leading technology platform in the real estate data industry."
ATTOM's extensive property database is also used to power consumer-facing websites such as RealtyTrac.com, Homefacts.com and HomeDisclosure.com.
Morgan Lewis served as LMP's legal counsel. GCA Advisors acted as financial advisor to ATTOM, while Venable LLP served as ATTOM's legal counsel. Monroe Capital provided debt financing for the transaction.
About Lovell Minnick Partners LLC
Lovell Minnick Partners LLC is a private equity firm with expertise in investing in the financial and related business services sectors. With offices in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York, Lovell Minnick provides developing companies with equity capital to support private company recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts and pursue growth initiatives. Since its inception in 1999, Lovell Minnick Partners has raised $2.7 billion in committed capital and has completed investments in over 45 companies. Targeted investment areas include asset management, wealth management, investment product distribution, specialty finance, insurance brokerage and services, financial and insurance technology and business services. For more information, please visit www.lmpartners.com.
About ATTOM Data Solutions
ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, market trends, marketing lists, match & append and more.
Media Contact:
For Lovell Minnick Partners LLC
Kelly Holman
Stanton
(646) 502-3509
[email protected]
For ATTOM Data Solutions
Christine Stricker
(949) 748-8428
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lovell-minnick-partners-acquires-attom-data-solutions-leading-provider-of-real-estate-data-and-analytics-300774431.html
SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions
