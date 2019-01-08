Will Stewart Joins Xpansiv as Executive Chairman to Help Digitize Global Commodities Markets

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpansiv today announced that Will Stewart is joining the company as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Stewart will continue to focus on Xpansiv's strategic vision, concentrating on funding initiatives, capital deployment, return measures, and international business development.
"Since investing in the seed round and joining the Board in August 2017, it has been my pleasure to work with the board, CEO Joe Madden, and the entire Xpansiv team," Stewart said. "Stepping into the Executive Chair role is a natural evolution as we seek to unlock Xpansiv's enormous global value. The digitization of the multi-trillion-dollar commodities marketplace is happening right now at an unprecedented pace, and I'm honored to help the company develop this extraordinary opportunity."
Xpansiv transforms primary production data into Digital Feedstock™, a new data format that combines data science, cryptography, and distributed-ledger technologies to securely and cost-effectively deliver science-based, data-driven information to global markets. For the first time, markets can efficiently assess and transact commodities in a digital format that includes information vital to their value in today's complex marketplace.
"We're deploying a new digital platform that transforms the way the world values commodities," said CEO Joe Madden. "Will's experience investing, managing, partnering, and transitioning digital platforms provides Xpansiv with an enormous benefit while we're scaling globally."
"With the implementation of Digital Feedstock," added Stewart, "the global commodity markets will be forever transformed from engines of degradation into engines for positive transformation. I'm excited to work with a company whose technology solution is perfectly positioned to create massive economic and social value."
Stewart's impressive career as a technology executive and venture capitalist most recently included serving as Managing Director of Rogers Venture Partners, an early-stage information technology venture capital firm. Stewart stepped into that role having managed four prior early-stage venture capital funds and two venture debt funds. Stewart started his career in Tokyo as an executive at NEC Corporation, then founded Asia Pacific Ventures that provided international business development and venture capital to early stage IT start-ups.
ABOUT XPANSIV
Xpansiv is a bridge between commodity-production systems and global markets. The Xpansiv team consists of experts and industry leaders with deep domain expertise dedicated to improving the way commodities are produced, managed, and traded worldwide. Xpansiv.com
Contact: Rob Dalton, Xpansiv VP Marketing & Communications—[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/will-stewart-joins-xpansiv-as-executive-chairman-to-help-digitize-global-commodities-markets-300774427.html
SOURCE Xpansiv
