Boston-Based HR Tech Company meQuilibrium Hires Pam Boiros as Chief Marketing Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 06:00 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- meQuilibrium, the leading human capital solution grounded in the science of resilience, announced that Pam Boiros has joined the senior management team in the newly-created position of chief marketing officer (CMO). Based in Boston, Boiros will lead meQuilibrium's marketing organization, including the company's overall marketing strategy, communications, demand generation, branding, and customer activation efforts.
"No one is better positioned than Pam to create and deliver on a marketing strategy to fuel our aggressive growth plans," said Jan Bruce, co-founder and CEO of meQuilibrium. "She knows the market, and understands the key HCM trends which will accelerate business opportunities to achieve our strategic growth initiatives. Our solution set delivers value across the HR continuum, from benefits to talent analytics to leadership development and Pam is a proven talent in marketing to these buyers."
With more than 18 years of experience in the human resource technology and corporate learning space, Boiros served as Global VP, Marketing for digital learning platform provider Skillsoft, where she led the marketing function for the company. Most recently, she served as a marketing consultant to over a dozen early stage providers of human resource technology and corporate learning solutions. Boiros started her career in publishing, managing sales and marketing for a U.S. division of Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health.
"meQuilibrium is a company I've watched and admired for several years. I'm excited to join the company at this pivotal point in its evolution, with such great momentum going into 2019," said Boiros, meQuilibrium's new CMO. "The company is a well-respected brand in the resilience and wellbeing market, based on its rigorous science-based approach. It's now poised to address critical talent challenges for large enterprises, including employee experience and retention. I can't wait to dig in and help ensure that meQuilibrium's innovative solutions are top of mind for HR leaders in the benefits, wellbeing and talent functions of large organizations."
Boiros joins meQuilibrium following several significant milestones for the company. In August, the company announced $7 million in Series C funding led by HLM Venture Partners of Boston with participation from current investors Chrysalis Ventures and Safeguard Scientifics. The company recently announced the development of a next generation cognitive solution platform as part of its continued transformation across the human capital management category. The expanded platform will leverage the data and advanced people analytics capabilities of the current platform to incorporate talent optimization, soft skill and upskill development. This will allow for frictionless integration and data sharing across the HCM spectrum, including with vendors in customers' talent, benefits, engagement and LMS ecosystems.
About meQuilibrium
meQuilibrium is the engagement, performance and human capital solution that harnesses behavioral psychology, AI, predictive analytics and neuroscience to help innovative businesses build workforce potential. By unlocking the power of resilient people and teams, our customers more successfully navigate even the most turbulent of times. Powered by predictive meQ scores and data-driven insights, our solution uses clinically-validated assessment and robust benchmarking to measure resilience and create personalized training programs that build team and employee skills. With meQuilibrium, companies can equip each employees to discover and master skills they need to overcome any obstacle, increase agility, gain adaptive capacity, and transform the organization. Learn more at http://www.meQuilibrium.com.
###
Media contact:
Linda Lewi at meQuilibrium
617-916-1262
Linda.Lewi(at)meQuilibrium.com
SOURCE meQuilibrium
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST