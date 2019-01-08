Latest Edition of Coast Guard Outlook Magazine Released by Faircount in Print and Free Online Digital Edition

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 06:00 AM EST
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faircount Media Group has released the latest edition of Coast Guard Outlook – dedicated to the pioneering Semper Paratus (Always Ready) spirit of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Now in its 16th year, Coast Guard Outlook is a "state-of-the-service" report delivered with high-quality imagery and editorial content, which communicates current Coast Guard programs, including multi-mission capabilities, maritime assets, the service's role in safeguarding the nation's economic and national security, and articles that look at the remarkable history of the service.
This edition features our first interviews with Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Karl L. Schultz as well as Vice Commandant Adm. Charles W. Ray. In addition to the coverage of Coast Guard leadership ideas and mission sets, we look at 75 years of Coast Guard helicopter flight, and 50 years of the U.S. Coast Guard's RDT&E arm. Features on the long-awaited Offshore Patrol Cutter; status on the National Security Cutter and Fast-response Cutter programs and the Icebreaker/Polar Security Cutter discussion; law enforcement successes; updates on the aircraft and surface fleets; and much more round out this must-read magazine for Coast Guard personnel; federal, state, local agency, and maritime-based industry partners.
A print edition of Coast Guard Outlook is distributed to decision-makers throughout the service, the Department of Homeland Security, and defense and maritime industries, as well as policymakers on Capitol Hill, enabling them to make informed decisions that will profoundly affect the development of the Coast Guard.
A digital edition of the publication is made available to the general public as an informational and educational resource. To view the digital edition, sign up for the Coast Guard Outlook print edition and newsletter, please visit http://www.coastguardoutlook.com/digital-edition/.
For information on marketing opportunities or editorial contributions in Coast Guard Outlook, please contact:
Steve Chidel, Faircount Media Group
Phone: +1 (813) 675-3816
Email: steve.chidel(at)faircount(dot)com
Faircount's 'Outlook' series is a set of professional publications, each edition covering a specific sector from military special operations, to the U.S. Coast Guard, to defense, to scientific research and development, to veterans affairs. Originated and published by Faircount, these publications are highly respected and regularly read by professionals within each of the specific sectors they speak to.
About Faircount
Faircount creates highly targeted print and digital publications for the world's most iconic institutions and historic national events. The company's work within government and scientific sectors is second to none with a portfolio including an extensive range of commemorative publications developed in partnership with government departments and agencies. The company has published for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Royal Navy (U.K.), Royal Australian Navy, DARPA, and many others. More information is available at http://www.faircount.com.
SOURCE Coast Guard Outlook Magazine
