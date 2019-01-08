OPPO Unveils Find X 5G Prototype

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 06:00 AM EST
DUBAI, UAE, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Company emphasizes its commitment to working with partners in the Middle East and beyond to build a new 5G industry ecosystem
- Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide connected for a high-bandwidth, low-latency multiparty video call enabled by 5G
OPPO has recently unveiled its Find X 5G Prototype for the first time, saying it would work together with industry partners worldwide to develop a new 5G ecosystem. The news comes shortly after OPPO successfully completed the world's first multiparty video call on a smartphone via 5G network. Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat, with an inaugural message of "Hello OPPO, Hello 5G".
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804539/5G_video_call_OPPO.jpg )
Today Gulf nations are leading the 5G charge in the Middle East, with a flurry of recent network tests and 5G trial services being shown in Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the last year.
"5G is a trend OPPO must embrace. In addition to striving to become the first manufacturer to launch 5G smartphones, OPPO's exploration of application opportunities in the 5G+ era will ultimately determine the value of 5G," Tony Chen, Founder, President and CEO of OPPO stressed at the recent 2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition. "OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences."
The OPPO Find X flagship smartphone, launched in select Middle East markets last year, leads the all-screen trend in the smartphone industry. The OPPO Find X 5G prototype, with its engineering sample Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem, offers outstanding 5G performance. OPPO, Qualcomm and Keysight Technologies Inc., a world-leading electronic measurement company, have also demonstrated 5G data connectivity and applications including browsing, online video replay and video call using the Find X 5G prototype.
Brian Shen, OPPO Global Vice President and President of China Business, said: "We are confident OPPO will be one of the first companies to launch commercial 5G smartphones in 2019."
Looking forward to the longer term, OPPO has introduced the concept of "5G+", with a belief that the 5G+ era will be an era where everything is connected and 'experience is king'. "The smartphone will be at the core of a wide range of smart devices, which will all be connected through the 5G network. To address the areas of 'smart health' and 'smart home', OPPO has already begun work on several smart devices, exploring the intersection of 5G and cutting-edge technologies, and is collaboratively building a 5G+ innovation ecosystem with the entire industry," said Shen.
Levin Liu, Head of OPPO Research Institute, added that "OPPO will drive the advancement of 5G together with AI, Big data and Cloud Computing (5G + ABC), making smartphones and smart devices true 'intelligent personal assistants'. We believe that rich 5G application scenarios and killer 5G applications will emerge in the future, bringing disruptive experiences to users."
In building a 5G ecosystem, OPPO will continue deepening its collaboration with Qualcomm, network infrastructure manufacturers telecom service providers and other supply chain partners. OPPO is in talks with telecom service providers in China, Europe, Australia and other overseas markets, with plans to launch commercial 5G products this year.
About OPPO
OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.
For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.
In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. And today, OPPO's business has covered 31 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.
SOURCE OPPO
