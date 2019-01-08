CompTIA Expands Public Sector Practice with Addition of Public Technology Institute (PTI)

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 06:05 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) today merged with the Public Technology Institute (PTI), enabling increased collaboration between local government executives and elected officials and private industry to solve society's most critical challenges.
Today's agreement brings together PTI, the industry's leading resource for the wise deployment of technology at the county and city level, with the significant public sector, association and certification resources of CompTIA. Both PTI and CompTIA share common values with the ultimate goals of providing quality programming, networking opportunities, and timely research to city and county agencies and providers.
"We welcome PTI and its members to the CompTIA family," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA. "Private/public partnerships are critical to tackling our country's most important opportunities – from IT modernization to broadband to smart cities. We look forward to advancing the work of PTI and augmenting its programs to make a difference in the everyday lives of citizens."
PTI's corporate vendor members will integrate into the CompTIA State & Local Government and Education Public Sector Council (SLED). "PTI will put the "L" in CompTIA's SLED activity as we work together to grow our resources and relevance at the local level, especially as it pertains to the growing and important market of smart cities," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president, industry relations, CompTIA. The addition of PTI will also help CompTIA round out its portfolio of public sector programs now covering street to space, offering government resources and benefits for the new PTI Council, SLED Council, Health Services IT Advisory Group (HSITAG) and Space Enterprise Council (SEC).
PTI's jurisdiction and state agency members will form a new CompTIA Public Sector Council, PTI, with its own set of association governance and bylaws. These members will participate in CompTIA events when appropriate and will not engage in public policy committees nor will they help define the associations legislative priorities. The current PTI Board of Directors will become an executive council serving in an advisory capacity to CompTIA.
PTI and CompTIA will develop a roadmap for growth as well as program enhancements geared towards local governments, both domestically and world-wide. PTI will continue its strategic partnerships with industry media and other national associations that represent the interests of local government technology executives and practitioners. PTI will continue to deliver programming to its membership in 2019 by focusing on several initiatives to include:
- The start of the 2019-2020 Certified Government CIO (now in its 8th year) program
- An expanded Certified Government Digital Services Professional certification program
- PTI's popular Tech Matters weekly email highlighting technology news and government services
- The annual CIO and Leadership Summit and "hot topic" events and webinars
- Research (survey analysis, articles, identifying leading practices)
"This is an exciting time for PTI," said PTI Executive Director Alan Shark, who will remain as head of PTI at CompTIA. "We are looking forward to continuing to provide our members with the world-class level of professional development, technology thought leadership, industry research and insight, consulting services, networking and other important resources they have come to expect and enjoy from PTI, while expanding our reach and our relevance with the support of CompTIA."
The merger brings 14 new members to CompTIA's PSA Program to include ESRI, Allied Telesis, Kronos, Nutanix, Motorola, Panasonic, Qualtrics, Ricoh, RSM, Symantec, Tyler Technologies, Information Builders and Plante Moran.
About PTI
Established in 1971 by the several major national associations representing state and local governments, PTI has been viewed as the focal point for thought leaders who have a passion for the furtherance and wise deployment of technology. PTI's initial funding was through a grant from the National Science Foundation. Today, PTI actively supports local government officials through research, education, professional development, executive-level consulting services, and national recognition programs.
About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 35 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, market research and membership programs, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/
Contact:
Roger Hughlett
CompTIA
[email protected]
202.503.3644
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-expands-public-sector-practice-with-addition-of-public-technology-institute-pti-300774440.html
SOURCE CompTIA
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST