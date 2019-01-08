CES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 7

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, returns to Las Vegas January 8 – 11, 2019. Please note the following important information:

Exhibits open January 8 – 11, 2019.

Breaking news and multimedia are available on the official CES Exhibitor News page .

An RSS feed of exhibitor news is also available.

The official hashtag for the show is #CES2019.

Business Wire is the official news wire and online press kit service partner for CES. Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through January 7, 2019.

01/07/2019 - 09:01 PM

ExxonMobil and IBM to Advance Energy Sector Application of Quantum Computing

01/07/2019 - 09:01 PM

CTA and IBM Announce Apprenticeship Coalition to Help Close U.S. Skills Gap

01/07/2019 - 07:26 PM

Allblanc Mirror Fit, a Healthcare Mirror Display, to Be Unveiled for the First Time at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 PM

New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Control of Their Digital Content

01/07/2019 - 06:00 PM

Swedish Startup Plegium Releases World’s First Smart Pepper Spray

01/07/2019 - 05:45 PM

AllPriv Named CES INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE in CYBERSECURITY & PERSONAL PRIVACY Category

01/07/2019 - 05:03 PM

SOS LAB, World’s First Hybrid LiDAR Company to Introduce Its Improved 3D LiDAR Sensor at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:00 PM

Mobileye, Ordnance Survey to Gather and Share Map Data to Manage Infrastructure for Smarter Cities, Safer Roads

01/07/2019 - 04:45 PM

Intel Showcases New Technology for Next Era of Computing at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 03:10 PM

Continental’s Vision for Seamless Mobility Combines Autonomous Shuttles and Delivery Robots

01/07/2019 - 03:00 PM

Flint Rehab Launches MiGo at CES 2019, a First-of-its-Kind Neurorehab Wearable to help Stroke Survivors Regain Independence

01/07/2019 - 03:00 PM

Wagz™ Launches Go Smart Door and Roam Smart Shields to Offer the First Complete Smart Pet System

01/07/2019 - 03:00 PM

Next-Gen Mobile Gaming: nubia to Announce Major Breakthroughs at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 02:33 PM

Samsung Showcases the Future of Connected Living at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

HARMAN Pioneers In-Vehicle Communication Solutions for the Voice-enabled Age

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

HARMAN Ignite 3.0 Automotive Cloud Platform Expands Ecosystem for New Immersive Connected Experiences

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

HARMAN OTA Solution Expands to Manage Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in the Automotive Software Supply Chain

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

HARMAN Showcases Today’s Ultimate In-Vehicle Experiences at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

HARMAN Announces Enhanced ADAS Sensing Technologies to Improve Safety at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

Samsung Unveils its Expanded Vision of Connected Living at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 02:00 PM

Samsung Debuts a New Standard in Connectivity with Next Generation of Family Hub Refrigerator at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 01:30 PM

Allegion: Schlage® Introduces First-Ever WiFi Enabled Deadbolt to Work with Key by Amazon, Ring Devices

01/07/2019 - 01:15 PM

IFF Collaborates with Aryballe on “Digital Nose”

01/07/2019 - 12:38 PM

STEER Introduces Self-Parking Technology to Las Vegas

01/07/2019 - 12:26 PM

GE Appliances Reveals the New Heartbeat of the Connected Home

01/07/2019 - 12:22 PM

Yale Locks Now Compatible with Ring’s Professionally Monitored Home Security System, Ring Alarm

01/07/2019 - 12:00 PM

Roku and TCL Announce Plan to Make 8K TCL Roku TVs and Built-in Voice Controls

01/07/2019 - 11:00 AM

CES 2019: Kuzzle to Showcase Expanded IoT Backend Solution to Reduce Product Time-to-Market by 40 Percent

01/07/2019 - 11:00 AM

Garmin® collaborates with Daimler to bring connected features to Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the vívoactive® 3 GPS smartwatch

01/07/2019 - 11:00 AM

Tapplock Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

01/07/2019 - 10:45 AM

BitRouter and Coherent Logix to Show Enhanced ATSC 3.0 Receiver System at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 10:12 AM

Take safety, songs and texts on the go with the Garmin® vívoactive® 3 Music – connected by Verizon

01/07/2019 - 10:00 AM

CES 2019: Bosch extends its position as a leading IoT company

01/07/2019 - 10:00 AM

Bosch and Mojio Introduce IoT Emergency Response Solution for Any Passenger Vehicle on the Road

01/07/2019 - 10:00 AM

#LikeABosch: Bosch launches IoT image campaign

01/07/2019 - 09:25 AM

Veoneer Receives Award from Global Automaker to Develop Next Generation Lidar Systems

01/07/2019 - 09:15 AM

Kodak to Showcase Expanding Lineup of Instant Print Products and More at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 09:09 AM

CES 2019: Ring Alarm Expands Functionality With New Sensors, Smart Locks and Voice Control

01/07/2019 - 09:08 AM

CES 2019: Ring Reimagines Home Security (Again), Launches Door View Cam, A New Video Doorbell Designed to Make Your Door Viewer Smart

01/07/2019 - 09:07 AM

CES 2019: Introducing Ring Smart Lighting

01/07/2019 - 09:00 AM

Hampton Products International to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 09:00 AM

Universal Electronics Selects Cirrent to Help Deliver Seamless Wi-Fi® Set Up for Connected Home Products

01/07/2019 - 09:00 AM

MOPIC Wins CES Innovation Award with Snap3D, World’s First 3D/VR Viewer Phone Case

01/07/2019 - 09:00 AM

Ventev Mobile Brings Fast, Stylish Wireless Charging to CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 08:55 AM

Elliptic Labs INNER REFLECTION Winner of Connected Home Speaker Solution of the Year with IoT Breakthrough Awards Demos at CES

01/07/2019 - 08:35 AM

Inside Secure Debuts Industry’s First Software-Only Solution for High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) 2.3

01/07/2019 - 08:11 AM

Veoneer Showcases Collaborative Driving at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 08:08 AM

CES 2019: Kingston to Showcase Upcoming Consumer, Enterprise SSDs and Everyday Life Embedded Solutions

01/07/2019 - 08:01 AM

iOttie Launches Revolutionary Smartphone Car Mount with Amazon Alexa Built-In, Providing Hands-Free Access to Alexa Right From Your Vehicle

01/07/2019 - 08:00 AM

OurCrowd Highlights 14 Of Its Portfolio Stars At CES

01/07/2019 - 08:00 AM

GHSP to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 08:00 AM

UV Angel to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 08:00 AM

UV Partners Launches New Product at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show that Simultaneously Disinfects Germ-Ridden Mobile Phones while Wirelessly Charging

01/07/2019 - 08:00 AM

GHSP Unveils Wireless Charging, UV-C Disinfection, and Edge-to-Edge Touchscreen Controls That Transform Home and Auto at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

01/07/2019 - 08:00 AM

ON Semiconductor and 3M Collaborate to Improve Roadway Safety

01/07/2019 - 07:38 AM

JBL by HARMAN Introduces JBL 4312G Studio Monitor at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 07:00 AM

PowerVision’s Marine Drone the PowerDolphin is Set to Make a Splash at CES 2019. This First of Its Kind Marine Drone is Set for Sailing and Ready to Ship…

01/07/2019 - 07:00 AM

Widex Named as CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for the World’s First Battery-Free Hearing Aid

01/07/2019 - 07:00 AM

Introducing the Daikin One+™ Smart Thermostat and Ecosystem for Intelligent Air Management

01/07/2019 - 07:00 AM

Security Comes Full Circle: Avnet Advances IoT Security with Azure Sphere Starter Kit

01/07/2019 - 06:30 AM

CES 2019: Walabot HOME Announces Technological Leap in Connected Living for Seniors Who Want to Age in Place

01/07/2019 - 06:29 AM

Kohler’s Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet Named as CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree

01/07/2019 - 06:15 AM

SLD Laser Announces Production Launch of LaserLight Sources for Automotive and Specialty Lighting Applications

01/07/2019 - 06:05 AM

CES 2019: Inseego to Showcase New Global 5G NR Portfolio

01/07/2019 - 06:05 AM

Onelink® by First Alert® Portfolio Expansion Opens Up Unrivaled Experiences in 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Experience the Future of Robotics and AI with UBTECH at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Trifo Launches Ironpie, Next Generation of AI Home Robots at CES; First Product Is a Smart Robot Vacuum

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Toshiba Memory America Points to the Future of Technology Fueled by BiCS FLASH 3D Flash Memory at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Delos and KB Home Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Healthy Home Technology to the U.S. Home Market

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

RhythmOne Unites Digital Advertising Ecosystem at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

KB Home Unveils Groundbreaking ProjeKt Home: Where Tomorrow Lives

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

intoPIX Brings TICO-RAW to CES, an Innovative RAW Technology to Simplify and Improve Image Signal Processing for Sensors and Cameras

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

CyberLink Introduces Smart AIoT Solutions Powered by FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Engine at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Roku Announces Westinghouse Roku TV Partnership

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Roku Estimates Q4 Active Accounts Top 27 Million; Streaming Hours Up 68%

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Etron & Analogix announce TCON development plans using Etron’s innovative RPC DRAM™

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Etron to Showcase Lattice FPGA and & Etron RPC DRAM™ Interoperability at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

Introducing 10G: The Next Great Leap for Broadband

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

UBTECH Unveils Next-Generation Intelligent Humanoid Robots at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

T-Mobile, Ericsson and Intel Complete World’s First 5G Call on 600 MHz

01/07/2019 - 06:00 AM

ASUS Unveils Full Lineup of Gaming and Lifestyle Innovations at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:50 AM

Aquantia Introduces New AQtion Multi-Gig Ethernet Controllers for PC Market

01/07/2019 - 05:30 AM

ShadeCraft to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:30 AM

Aquantia to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Next Generation Wi-Fi 6 Networking Devices Utilizing Qualcomm Technologies Solutions

01/07/2019 - 05:30 AM

Delos Debuts DARWIN at CES 2019 — The World’s First Home Wellness Intelligence Network

01/07/2019 - 05:30 AM

Coty Unveils Wella Professionals AR Enabled Smart Mirror for Hair Salon at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:05 AM

ViewSonic Expands Line of Gaming Displays with Launch of New ViewSonic ELITE™ Sub-Brand of Monitors

01/07/2019 - 05:04 AM

Kasa Smart Introduces Powerful AI and Cloud-Based Platform for Cross-Product Interaction, Creating a True Smart Home Experience

01/07/2019 - 05:04 AM

Motorola Modular Power System Uses New Aluminum Lithium Ion Technology to Dramatically Enhance Power Performance, Battery Safety

01/07/2019 - 05:03 AM

TP-Link® Bolsters Its Whole Home Mesh Offerings

01/07/2019 - 05:02 AM

TP-Link® Introduces Most Complete Product Line for New 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Wireless Standard With Five New Offerings

01/07/2019 - 05:01 AM

Kasa Smart™ Storms CES Unveiling 7 New Smart Home Products

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Kopin’s Golden-i Infinity Wearable Gains Momentum; Approximately 100 Organizations Have Already Signed up to Pilot the Unique Smart Glass Platform

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Inspired by You: JBL® LIVE Headphone Series Delivers Premium Sound and Smart Features

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Mastercard Drops Its Name

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Put Down the Remote: JBL® LINK BAR Powers an Epic Audiovisual Experience with Android TV Content and the Google Assistant

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Altigo Unveils New Series of Wireless Headphones and Liquid Silicone iPhone Cases at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

HARMAN’s Mark Levinson Showcases New 5000 Series Integrated Amplifiers at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Ready to Rock! JBL® Introduces Its First Kid-Friendly Portable Speaker

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

JBL’s PartyBox Speakers Set the Stage for An Epic Event

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Introducing the Citation Series: Beautifully Designed, Smart, Configurable Home Audio Speaker Systems from Harman Kardon

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Listen Up, Music Lovers: The JBL® Flip 5 Is Nothing Short of Epic

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

HARMAN Personi-Fi Brings Personalized Audio to Every Device

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

AEE Introduces LYFE MAGIC Waterproof Action Camera

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Capture Amazing Selfies with AEE SELFLY Smart Flying Phone Case Camera Now Shipping

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

DigiLens Unveils Augmented Reality Smartglasses

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

SUBPAC Joins Forces with Faurecia, Razer at CES

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Trend Micro’s Venture Fund Doubles Award Money of Pitch-off Competition for the Most Innovative Startups at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Polymer Logistics and Sequans Collaborate on LTE-M Smart IoT Tracker for Pallet Tracking Now Available and Approved for Use on USA Networks

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

TDK launches portfolio of sensors and technologies enabling the next-generation of all-in-one VR platforms

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Nexa3D Unveils World’s Fastest Large-Format 3D Printer at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Techniplas Attracts Autonomous Drone Solutions Innovator Apollo Robotics to its Open Innovation Program

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

Apollo Robotics Unveils Revolutionary Autonomous Surveyor Drone Platform at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 05:00 AM

FLIR Launches Second Generation Thermal Camera for Self-Driving Cars and New Thermal Handheld for Automotive Repair

01/07/2019 - 04:30 AM

AllGo and Molex Collaborate to Enable Infotainment for Emerging Automotive Ethernet Networks

01/07/2019 - 04:00 AM

DropCar and STEER Tech Launch Autonomous Vehicle Partnership at CES

01/07/2019 - 04:00 AM

Summit Wireless Unveils WiSA Ready Platforms at CES 2019; Showcases Immersive Wireless Sound for Intelligent Devices and Home Entertainment Systems via LG Electronics, Xbox and Nine Premium Speaker Manufacturers

01/07/2019 - 04:00 AM

Garmin® presents a wealth of innovative automotive OEM solutions at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

01/07/2019 - 04:00 AM

The Garmin® Drive navigators arrive with simplified, road trip-ready features for 2019

01/07/2019 - 03:15 AM

HyperX Reveals Cloud Orbit Headsets with Audeze Planar Drivers and Waves 3D Nx Audio Technology at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 03:15 AM

CES 2019: New HyperX Lineup Takes Gaming Performance and Comfort to New Levels

01/07/2019 - 03:00 AM

LITE-ON to Preview Its First QLC Solid State Drive at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 03:00 AM

INVECAS Announces World's First HDMI® 2.1 with HDCP2.3 Chip & IP Solutions for TV, AVR, Soundbar and STB

01/07/2019 - 01:00 AM

Seagate Levels up Data Creation at CES with Storage Solutions to Fit Any Digital Life

01/07/2019 - 12:01 AM

Blue Introduces Ember XLR Microphone for Professional Recording, YouTube Production, and Streaming

01/07/2019 - 12:00 AM

Owl A.I. Technology Breaks the Barrier of HD Video Streaming & Storage Making Security Mobile and Smart

01/07/2019 - 12:00 AM

Onething Technologies to Unveil a New Concept of Phone-Based Shared Computing Smart Device OneThing Cloud Mini at CES 2019

01/07/2019 - 12:00 AM

Quanergy Builds on Success of Cross-Industry Applications of LiDAR for 2019 Growth

01/06/2019 - 10:21 PM

ASUS Launches the ROG Zephyrus S GX701

01/06/2019 - 10:06 PM

ASUS Announces ROG Strix, ASUS Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX™ 2060 Gaming Graphics Cards

01/06/2019 - 10:03 PM

Razer Introduces the Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor

01/06/2019 - 10:00 PM

ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Mothership (GZ700)

01/06/2019 - 10:00 PM

Razer Blade 15 Updated with New NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics

01/06/2019 - 10:00 PM

ASUS Republic of Gamers Showcases Latest Gaming Laptops at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 09:01 PM

McAfee Continues to Expand Beyond Traditional Antivirus with New McAfee Gamer Security

01/06/2019 - 09:01 PM

McAfee and Verizon Team up to Secure Connected Devices in the Home

01/06/2019 - 09:01 PM

500 Million Customers Count On McAfee to Secure Their Devices, Homes and Data

01/06/2019 - 09:01 PM

McAfee and Dell’s Extended Collaboration Protects Consumers as Threat Landscape Continues to Evolve

01/06/2019 - 09:01 PM

Easy-to-Use Actions on the Google Assistant Enable Seamless Security Controls of McAfee Secure Home Platform

01/06/2019 - 08:48 PM

ASUS Announces StudioBook S (W700)

01/06/2019 - 08:06 PM

ASUS Announces ZenBook S13 (UX392)

01/06/2019 - 08:00 PM

ASUS and ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Products Honored Again with CES 2019 Innovation Awards

01/06/2019 - 08:00 PM

ASUS Announces ZenBook 14 (UX431)

01/06/2019 - 08:00 PM

ASUS ROG Announces New Strix XG HDR Gaming Monitor Lineup

01/06/2019 - 07:00 PM

Samsung Unveils Future of Displays with Groundbreaking Modular MicroLED Technology at CES

01/06/2019 - 04:55 PM

Control Your Shower with the Sound of Your Voice: U by Moen™ Shower Now Offering Enhanced Voice Assistant Integration

01/06/2019 - 04:55 PM

Moen Introduces Flo by Moen, a First-of-Its-Kind Water Supply Control System at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 04:00 PM

Tech Revenue to Reach Record $398 Billion in 2019, Says CTA

01/06/2019 - 03:00 PM

Astrocast Launches IoT into Space

01/06/2019 - 03:00 PM

iFLYTEK, Asia’s AI Leader, Unveils iFLYTEK Translator 2.0, iFLYREC Series Voice-to-Text Products, AI Note and iFLYOS at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 02:02 PM

TOTO to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 02:00 PM

CareOS to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 02:00 PM

Seraphin to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 02:00 PM

AI-Powered Skin Analysis, Smart Shopping and Scent Dispersion Technology on Display by P&G at the Consumer Electronics Show

01/06/2019 - 02:00 PM

CareOS, a Baracoda Group Company Named as CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

01/06/2019 - 02:00 PM

CareOS Unveils Artemis IoT Connected Smart Mirror at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 02:00 PM

Seraphin Launches First Night Time Digital Detox Platform at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 12:00 PM

AirSelfie Takes Flight With New Aerial Cameras at CES 2019

01/06/2019 - 09:00 AM

ams to ease implementation of 3D optical sensing technology through partnership with software specialist Face++

01/06/2019 - 09:00 AM

ASUS Announces TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY

01/06/2019 - 09:00 AM

Kuna Announces the Design for the Industry’s First Dual Camera Smart Doorbell. First licensee Maximus to release the Answer DualCam Video Doorbell in 2019.

01/06/2019 - 09:00 AM

Sengled Shines Bright at CES 2019 Proving Your Light Can Do More

01/05/2019 - 02:03 PM

Miliboo Connected to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/05/2019 - 01:08 PM

Here’s What You Can’t Miss at CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 09:26 PM

Tenavolts, A Battery Leads to the collision of technology and environmental protection

01/04/2019 - 03:44 PM

ESI Group to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 01:53 PM

Continental Develops Global 5G-Hybrid-V2X Solution and Wins First Series Project

01/04/2019 - 01:25 PM

Humanscale to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 01:05 PM

Analog Devices to Participate in J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

01/04/2019 - 01:00 PM

Universal Electronics Selects Firedome to Provide Enhanced Cybersecurity Features to the Nevo® Butler Digital Assistant Platform Product

01/04/2019 - 12:46 PM

Mercedes-Benz Vans Achieves Record Sales Year for 2018

01/04/2019 - 11:17 AM

TOTO Introduces ‘Life Anew NEXT’ at CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 11:00 AM

Velodyne Lidar to Present Breakthrough Technology for Autonomy and Driver Assistance at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019

01/04/2019 - 10:57 AM

Universal Electronics Teams Up with Sensory to Deliver Smart Home Digital Assistant Platform with Embedded Voice Control and Branded Assistant Experience

01/04/2019 - 09:41 AM

Growing Virtual Personal Assistant Market Expands Significantly into New Vehicles, IHS Markit Says

01/04/2019 - 09:33 AM

CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: SABRE to Zero Gravity

01/04/2019 - 09:32 AM

CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: LITE-ON Technology Corp. to Pundi X

01/04/2019 - 09:31 AM

CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: First Alert to LG Electronics

01/04/2019 - 09:30 AM

CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: 3i Inc. to EyeQue

01/04/2019 - 09:26 AM

KOHLER Announces Smart Products for the Kitchen and Bathroom, Expands Voice Control, Lighting and Music Experiences through KOHLER Konnect

01/04/2019 - 07:15 AM

As Content Creation Goes Mobile, Valera Screens Unveils Series of Green Screens Designed to Unleash Creativity

01/04/2019 - 06:31 AM

CES 2019: Faststream Exhibits its Intelligent IoT solutions at CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 06:15 AM

Moen Takes Smart Water Design to the Next Level With Flo Technologies Partnership

01/04/2019 - 06:09 AM

Italian Firm Volta Wins Innovation Award With Mookkie, AI-Driven Pet Feeder That Recognizes Your Cat or Dog

01/04/2019 - 06:00 AM

intoPIX Introduces the New JPEG XS Standard at CES

01/04/2019 - 06:00 AM

Xperi Corporation to Showcase Evolution across Its Family of Brands at CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 05:45 AM

MaxLinear, Zinwell and jjPlus Announce Wireless Power & Data Solution for 4G/LTE and 5G Millimeter Wave Fixed Wireless Access CPEs

01/04/2019 - 05:12 AM

Sure Petcare’s New State-of-the-Art Activity and Behavior Monitor for Dogs, Animo, Learns and Reports the Unique Activity and Behavior Patterns of Your Pet

01/04/2019 - 05:00 AM

Sequans and GeoTraq Introduce a New Line of LTE for IoT Cellular Modules

01/04/2019 - 04:10 AM

Zigbee Alliance and Thread Group Achieve a Major Milestone for IoT Interoperability with Release of Dotdot over Thread Specification and Streamlined Certification Programs

01/04/2019 - 03:49 AM

pmdtechnologies ag Opens Offices in Seoul and Shanghai

01/04/2019 - 03:10 AM

IoT Device Manufacturer Behind World’s Most Revered Tech Brands to Showcase ODM Expertise from CES 2019

01/04/2019 - 12:02 AM

TomTom Collaborates with DENSO to Develop End-To-End Autonomous Driving System

01/04/2019 - 12:01 AM

TomTom Celebrates Automated Driving Milestone: Half a Million Vehicles on the Road

01/04/2019 - 12:00 AM

TomTom and Delphi Technologies Collaborate on Intelligent Driving Solutions

01/03/2019 - 05:00 PM

Silicon Mitus to Showcase HiFi Audio ICs at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 03:39 PM

Padrone to Debut EasySMX Ring Mouse at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 01:05 PM

Cypress to Present at Two Investor Conferences in January 2019

01/03/2019 - 01:01 PM

Arrow Electronics to Showcase How It Guides Technology to Reach Mass Market for Startups and Global Companies Alike During the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

01/03/2019 - 10:13 AM

Sanho Unveils World’s First USB-C Hub for iPad Pro 2018; Pre-order at B&H

01/03/2019 - 10:08 AM

Avnet Accelerates IoT Innovation at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 10:00 AM

Universal Electronics Introduces Smarter Living Kits Powered by Nevo® Butler to Accelerate Introduction of New Smart Home Services at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 09:37 AM

CES 2019 Pitch Competition Featuring Shark Tank’s Daymond John Presented by CTA Foundation, AARP

01/03/2019 - 09:30 AM

Holding Keys To Unlock The Future, GIGABYTE Is Ready To Upgrade Your Life at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 09:22 AM

ERI to Team with CTA and Samsung for Free E-Waste Recycling Event Before CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 09:00 AM

Preview Kinetic Technologies’ World’s Smallest 36-Channel RGB LED Driver at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 08:23 AM

IHS Markit White Paper: The Top Technology Trends of 2019

01/03/2019 - 08:00 AM

GlobalLogic’s Dr. Charis Christopoulos to Speak on “Is Your Smart Home Ready to Shop?” at High Tech Retailing Summit - CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 07:30 AM

Segway-Ninebot Furthers Its Mission to Own the Future of Short Distance Mobility at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 07:09 AM

Samsung’s New 2019 Monitors Are Designed for Modern Workspaces and Next Generation Gaming

01/03/2019 - 07:00 AM

Baraja — Maker of LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles — Closes Series A with $32 Million Led by Sequoia China and Main Sequence Ventures’ CSIRO Innovation Fund

01/03/2019 - 07:00 AM

OhMiBod Launches Remote Intimacy App for Apple Watch at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

Knowles to Present Advanced Audio and Voice-Enabled Solutions at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

Ayla Networks Selected by Universal Electronics to Help Develop New Platform to Transform the Smart Home Experience

01/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

Ainstein to Demo New Building Automation Capabilities During CES 2019; to Automate Meeting Room Utilization for Texas Instruments

01/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

ASUS Announces New Mini PC ProArt Series for Professional Content Creation

01/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

Announcing the ASUS Chromebook Education Series

01/03/2019 - 05:31 AM

LetinAR to Demo Advanced AR (Augmented Reality) Smart-glasses Technologies at CES

01/03/2019 - 05:00 AM

Sequans and Polte to Add Powerful Location Technology to Sequans Monarch LTE for IoT Platform

01/03/2019 - 05:00 AM

ParaMatters Brings the Most Powerful Generative Design & Lightweighting Software to CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 05:00 AM

Techniplas Exhibits Concept Vehicle Packed with Its Latest Cognitive Lighting, Smart Structures and Lightweighting Capabilities at CES 2019

01/03/2019 - 05:00 AM

Apollo Robotics Announces Early Access Program to Affordable Autonomous Drone Surveying Solution for Professionals

01/03/2019 - 05:00 AM

Velodyne Lidar Showcases a Wide Array of Never-Before-Seen Products at CES

01/03/2019 - 03:00 AM

Nanoco and Plessey Partner to Shrink Full-Colour microLED Pixels by 87% Using Quantum Dots

01/03/2019 - 03:00 AM

CES 2019: Consumers Expect to be Riding Hyperloops and Owning Home Robots in 2030 According to Survey by CITE Research/Dassault Systèmes

01/02/2019 - 10:47 PM

Taiwantrade.com To Present Smart Home, Robotic, E-Health and IoT Offers At CES 2019

01/02/2019 - 02:42 PM

Universal Electronics and Microsoft Collaborate on a Turnkey Digital Assistant Platform for Smart Home Hub

01/02/2019 - 02:36 PM

ON Semiconductor Announces Strata Developer Studio™, Industry’s Most Comprehensive Research, Evaluation and Design Tool

01/02/2019 - 11:00 AM

Universal Electronics Introduces New Product and Cloud Service to Unify Entertainment Control and Home Automation Experiences

01/02/2019 - 10:09 AM

Currant Announces Industry’s First AI-Powered Smart Wall Outlets for Homes and Commercial Businesses

01/02/2019 - 09:05 AM

ViShare Technology to Demonstrate Ultra-low Latency 4K/60fps Video Streaming over Wi-Fi in CES 2019

01/02/2019 - 09:00 AM

Teledex Inc. to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/02/2019 - 08:00 AM

Nummo’s Roi Y. Tavor to Speak at “Fintech Meets Techfin - The Digital Money Forum at CES 2019”

01/02/2019 - 06:30 AM

Amber to Reveal Breakthrough Solid-State Smart Products at CES 2019

01/02/2019 - 05:00 AM

USB-IF Launches USB Type-C™ Authentication Program

12/27/2018 - 09:00 AM

NextInput to Showcase Disruptive HMI Applications at CES 2019

12/27/2018 - 09:00 AM

Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2019 for the First Time

12/27/2018 - 07:41 AM

Italian AI Firm Volta® Rethinks Products and Services Making Them AI-centric

12/27/2018 - 07:00 AM

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Discuss #NBATwitter Partnership and Sports Tech at CES 2019

12/21/2018 - 10:08 AM

Mercku Combines Wireless Charging with Internet Connectivity to Launch World’s Most Convenient Home Audio System at CES 2019

12/21/2018 - 07:00 AM

The Latest Japanese Technology Will Be Showcased at Eureka Park. The Seven Startups That Will Exhibit at CES 2019 JAPAN TECH Have Been Decided.

12/21/2018 - 06:17 AM

Molex Completes Acquisition of Laird Connected Vehicle Solutions Business

12/20/2018 - 02:45 PM

ESI Will Be at CES 2019

12/20/2018 - 12:13 PM

Widex USA to Donate $20,000 to Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youth and Adults

12/20/2018 - 09:36 AM

Magneti Marelli to Exhibit at CES 2019

12/20/2018 - 08:00 AM

ams shows why ‘Sensing is life’ at CES

12/20/2018 - 08:00 AM

NAVER and NAVER LABS to Demo Advanced AI, Robotics Technologies at CES and the Pepcom Digital Experience!

12/20/2018 - 06:00 AM

FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

12/20/2018 - 06:00 AM

AEye Introduces Advanced Mobility Product for the Autonomous Vehicle Market

12/19/2018 - 06:10 PM

Mitsubishi Electric to Exhibit at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, USA

12/19/2018 - 01:13 PM

USA Technologies’ Maeve McKenna Duska to Speak at The Digital Money Forum During CES 2019

12/19/2018 - 06:00 AM

AEye’s $40M Series B Includes Numerous Automotive Leaders Including SUBARU, Hella, LG, and SK

12/19/2018 - 05:35 AM

Global Analyst Firm Futuresource Consulting - Consumer Electronics and Entertainment Team Supporting Industry and Media Enquiries at CES 2019

12/19/2018 - 05:00 AM

AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan to Keynote at CES 2019

12/19/2018 - 05:00 AM

Gorilla Technology Announces $15 Million Series D Funding from SBI Group

12/19/2018 - 04:55 AM

Foresight’s QuadSight™ Makes the Invisible Visible for Drivers in All Weather and Lighting Conditions at CES 2019

12/19/2018 - 03:15 AM

Naming Rights to HyperX Esports Truck Unveiled in Time for CES 2019

12/18/2018 - 10:30 AM

VOLANSYS to Exhibit at CES 2019

12/18/2018 - 07:32 AM

Five New Consumer Wearable Products Powered by Movesense to be Showcased at CES 2019

12/18/2018 - 07:31 AM

CES 2019 Pre-show Exhibitor News Recap

12/18/2018 - 07:00 AM

The Tiffen Company to Exhibit at CES 2019

12/18/2018 - 06:05 AM

Airgain Introduces Toolkit of Antenna Solutions to Enable Highest Performance Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Solutions

12/18/2018 - 06:00 AM

Get a Feel for Future Mobility with Hyundai MOBIS at CES® 2019

12/18/2018 - 06:00 AM

Airgain Collaborates with Quantenna on New Wi-Fi 6 Reference Design

12/18/2018 - 05:46 AM

Artificial Intelligence Jumps into Mobile-App Privacy War, Even as Congress and the Media Turn Up the Heat on Big-Tech

12/18/2018 - 05:00 AM

Danalock Smart Lock Featured in Z-Wave Smart Home Demo House at CES 2019

12/17/2018 - 10:03 AM

Continental Showcases Innovations for Smarter and Safer Cities at CES 2019

12/17/2018 - 08:40 AM

Tivic Health™ to Demonstrate ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief Device At CES 2019

12/17/2018 - 07:20 AM

Gary’s Book Club at CES 2019 Highlights Notable Authors

12/17/2018 - 06:00 AM

Ayla Networks Shows How to Achieve ‘Fast Time to IoT Value’ at CES 2019

12/17/2018 - 03:00 AM

Cepton Technologies to Showcase its LiDAR Solutions Supporting All Levels of Autonomy at CES 2019

