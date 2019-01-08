Health & Safety Institute Acquires EMS Safety Services, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health & Safety Institute (HSI), a leader in Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) software, training and compliance services, today announced it has acquired EMS Safety Services Inc., a growing provider of First Aid and CPR training.
Both EMS and HSI's ASHI/MEDIC First Aid brands are well known for a wide range of high-quality, competitively priced emergency care (EC) training content that is flexible and easy to use. The acquisition significantly increases HSI's presence in the EC market, further reinforcing HSI as a leading provider of First Aid and CPR training.
"The addition of an innovative, growing company like EMS to the HSI family of companies, continues to reinforce our mission of delivering solutions that make the workplace and community safer," says Chad Birckelbaw, Chief Executive Officer of HSI. "EMS has built a solid reputation as an innovative creator of high-quality emergency care content that is flexible and easy-to-use, and we are excited about joining together to expand new offerings to our customers."
Marian Lepore, Chief Executive Officer of EMS Safety Services, agreed.
"EMS is a natural fit with the HSI family of companies, including its ASHI and MEDIC First Aid training brands. Not only will our content and training programs further expand HSI's extensive library of courses, the solutions offered through the HSI Platform, Vivid Learning Systems, Summit Training Source and SafeTec Compliance Systems brands, will provide a greater opportunity to simplify customers' safety and compliance footprint," said Lepore.
Since being acquired by the Riverside Company in 2015, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its vision of making workplaces and communities safer as a recognized leader in the health, safety and environmental compliance industry.
About HSI
The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a family of well-known and respected brands in the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) space. Its brands span the broad range of needs in EHS – from emergency care training; to workplace safety training, tracking and reporting; to the management of chemical inventories through software tools and services.
HSI is majority owned by The Riverside Company, an operationally oriented global private equity firm founded in 1988. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.
About EMS Safety Services, Inc.
EMS Safety Services, Inc. strives to improve the health and safety of the general public at work, school and home, by being a resource for critical information, skills training and supplies. EMS Safety Services was started 21 years ago out of the desire to provide CPR and First Aid Instructors an emergency training agency that truly valued its customers, and has grown from a local organization into a corporation that provides instructor training and support internationally. Customers include healthcare, fire and law enforcement agencies, as well as large and small businesses, schools, universities, childcare centers, government agencies, community organizations and individual instructors.
Contact:
Anthony Corwin
800-447-3177 ext. 4042
[email protected]
Health & Safety Institute
1450 Westec Drive
Eugene, OR 97402
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health--safety-institute-acquires-ems-safety-services-inc-300773067.html
SOURCE Health & Safety Institute
