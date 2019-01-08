Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its first quarter ended November 30, 2018.

First Quarter Summary

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $112.0 million, a decrease of $12.5 million, or 10 percent, compared to revenues of $124.5 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Revenues decreased $14.0 million as a result of the completion of previously announced business divestitures.

Net earnings for the quarter were $1.2 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.11, compared with net earnings of $3.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the same period in the prior year. Net earnings for the quarter were reduced by after-tax costs of $2.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, related to the Company’s Foundation for Growth initiative. Adjusted net earnings for the first quarter were $4.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.1

“As expected, market headwinds in North America constrained demand for irrigation equipment in our first quarter; however disciplined price management in response to higher input costs led to revenue growth for the quarter,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to make progress on our Foundation for Growth initiative, and during the quarter we completed the last of our previously announced divestitures.”

Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $87.6 million, a decrease of $15.8 million, or 15 percent, compared to $103.4 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, North America irrigation revenues of $56.5 million increased $2.7 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year. International irrigation revenues of $31.1 million decreased $4.5 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior year. Differences in foreign currency exchange rates accounted for $2.4 million of the decline.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 8.9 percent of sales in the first quarter (9.0 percent adjusted)1, compared to 7.6 percent of sales in the prior year. Improved operating margin resulted from improvement in North America, supported by the impact of the divestitures as well as price realization and a more favorable product mix.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $24.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 15 percent, compared to $21.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System® sales which were partially offset by lower sales of road safety products.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 17.1 percent of sales in the first quarter (17.6 percent adjusted)1, compared to 15.5 percent of sales in the first quarter of the prior year. Improved operating margin resulted from a more favorable product mix and lower operating costs compared to the prior year.

The backlog of unshipped orders at November 30, 2018 was $48.9 million, compared with $80.3 million at November 30, 2017 reflecting a decrease in both the Irrigation and Infrastructure backlogs. Approximately $13.0 million of the backlog reduction resulted from the business divestitures and $14.0 million is from a large infrastructure project completed in the prior fiscal year.

Foundation for Growth Initiative

In fiscal 2018, the Company announced a defined performance improvement initiative, referred to as Foundation for Growth, with the objectives of simplifying the business and achieving operating margin performance of 11 percent to 12 percent in fiscal 2020, exclusive of market changes.

First quarter fiscal 2019 operating expenses include pre-tax costs of $4.0 million in connection with the Foundation for Growth initiative, of which $3.8 million represents professional consulting fees with the remainder representing severance costs and a loss on sale of a business. These costs, and additional future costs anticipated in connection with this initiative, are expected to be recovered through improved operating income in fiscal 2020.

Outlook

“Passage of the 2018 farm bill provides a source of modest optimism that North America irrigation market conditions will see improvement,” said Mr. Hassinger. “In the international markets, we are seeing signs of improved conditions in Brazil as well as increased interest in developing markets.”

Mr. Hassinger added, “We continue to build a solid pipeline of Road Zipper System projects to support growth in the infrastructure business; however, the long lead times required to complete these projects can impact the timing of when we will realize the value from the increased focus on this business.”

First Quarter Conference Call

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 Operating revenues $ 111,951 $ 124,526 Cost of operating revenues 83,303 92,129 Gross profit 28,648 32,397 Operating expenses: Selling expense 7,982 10,225 General and administrative expense 15,058 11,918 Engineering and research expense 3,568 4,053 Total operating expenses 26,608 26,196 Operating income 2,040 6,201 Interest expense (1,205 ) (1,181 ) Interest income 654 320 Other income (expense), net 192 (548 ) Earnings before income taxes 1,681 4,792 Income tax expense 469 1,607 Net earnings $ 1,212 $ 3,185 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.30 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,766 10,705 Diluted 10,806 10,740 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.31 $ 0.30

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Operating revenues: Irrigation segment $ 87,610 $ 103,353 Infrastructure segment 24,341 21,173 Total operating revenues $ 111,951 $ 124,526 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 7,783 $ 7,851 Infrastructure segment 4,168 3,291 Corporate (9,911 ) (4,941 ) Total operating income $ 2,040 $ 6,201

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as irrigation consulting and design, remote control and monitoring, irrigation scheduling, and machine-to-machine technology.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) November 30, November 30, August 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,217 $ 109,450 $ 160,787 Receivables, net 84,864 79,774 69,107 Inventories, net 88,912 93,994 79,233 Prepaid expenses 3,199 3,555 3,883 Assets held-for-sale 2,744 - 10,837 Other current assets 8,386 9,461 7,204 Total current assets 325,322 296,234 331,051 Property, plant, and equipment, net 60,482 72,940 57,248 Intangibles, net 26,576 41,702 27,376 Goodwill 64,557 77,127 64,671 Deferred income tax assets 5,639 3,111 6,645 Other noncurrent assets, net 19,943 12,293 13,265 Total assets $ 502,519 $ 503,407 $ 500,256 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,338 $ 41,046 $ 30,530 Current portion of long-term debt 206 202 205 Liabilities held-for-sale - - 2,424 Other current liabilities 41,480 48,875 46,935 Total current liabilities 83,024 90,123 80,094 Pension benefits liabilities 5,803 6,223 5,874 Long-term debt 116,518 116,724 116,570 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,048 1,649 1,083 Other noncurrent liabilities 19,451 19,456 19,769 Total liabilities 225,844 234,175 223,390 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 18,870 18,805 18,841 Capital in excess of stated value 68,710 63,191 68,465 Retained earnings 483,811 477,584 484,886 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (17,478 ) (13,110 ) (18,088 ) Total shareholders' equity 276,675 269,232 276,866 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 502,519 $ 503,407 $ 500,256

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, November 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 1,212 $ 3,185 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,424 4,335 Loss on sale of business 67 — Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable (159 ) 112 Deferred income taxes 742 2,111 Share-based compensation expense 1,303 1,001 Other, net (1,053 ) 614 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (14,782 ) (6,526 ) Inventories (11,387 ) (8,672 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 298 (15 ) Accounts payable 13,917 4,642 Other current liabilities (7,106 ) (6,156 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (792 ) 399 Net cash used in operating activities (14,316 ) (4,970 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (5,701 ) (1,991 ) Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 962 101 Payments for settlement of net investment hedges - (1,176 ) Other investing activities, net 8 74 Net cash used in investing activities (4,731 ) (2,992 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 177 132 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,120 ) (828 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (51 ) (50 ) Dividends paid (3,344 ) (3,216 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,338 ) (3,962 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (185 ) (246 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (23,570 ) (12,170 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 160,787 121,620 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 137,217 $ 109,450

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company's Foundation for Growth Initiative ("FFG costs"), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.

Three months ended Diluted November 30, earnings per (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 share Net earnings - reported GAAP measure $ 1,212 $ 0.11 FFG costs - after tax 2,916 0.27 Net earnings - adjusted $ 4,128 $ 0.38 Average shares outstanding - diluted 10,806 For the three months ended November 30, 2018 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income - reported GAAP measure $ 2,040 $ 7,783 $ 4,168 $ (9,911 ) FFG costs - before tax 3,995 126 112 3,757 Adjusted operating income $ 6,035 $ 7,909 $ 4,280 $ (6,154 ) Operating revenues $ 111,951 $ 87,610 $ 24,341 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 1.8 % 8.9 % 17.1 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 5.4 % 9.0 % 17.6 % N/A

