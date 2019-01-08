Yepzon introduces next generation 4G LTE Smart Trackers at CES 2019 Based on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 1200 Platform

IoT devices including wearable smart trackers are set to grow rapidly in 2019 with the deployment of new narrowband LTE technologies by carriers around the globe. Location and sensor technology solution provider Yepzon is one of the first companies to launch a premium Smart Tracker with sensoring technology built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 1200 platform. The products will be on display at Qualcomm’s main booth (#10948) during the CES in Las Vegas starting on January 8th, 2019.

The GPS Tracking category is evolving into a much more capable Smart Tracker category with the launch of the new LTE IoT networks. The leading Nordic tracker brand, Yepzon, is leveraging the capabilities of these networks by building a premium 4G LTE Smart Tracker, based on the Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform, which supports ultra-low power, integrated location, small size, and range of environmental sensors.

“The Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform along with its support for the new LTE IoT networks allows us to introduce new location and sensor technologies into tracking devices to make them smarter, without compromising on the battery life. For example, with the Smart Tracker by Yepzon we can combine location data with temperature and collision data to provide richer information to users. The combination of LTE (M1 & NB-1), GPS, Wi-Fi indoor positioning and proximity Bluetooth tracking all in one device is also unique. Basically, this one tracker has replaced the need for multiple different devices,” states John Kiesi the CEO of Yepzon Inc.

The advanced features of the Smart Tracker are a result of Yepzon identifying unmet consumer needs not currently being addressed by other tracker products on the market. While most of the other trackers on the market focus solely on providing basic tracking and zone Geofencing, the Smart Tracker by Yepzon supports a more versatile and premium feature set that adds value to end users.

“The temperature sensor brings a solution to the many accidents when pets or even children are left inside cars with suddenly rising temperatures. Collision alerts were requested by parents with teenage drivers to automatically notify their mobile phones in case of an accident. Clearly the driver will not be able to press the device’s SOS button themselves in these situations,” explains Kiesi.

The new 4G LTE Smart Tracker by Yepzon features Cat M1, NB-IoT, GSM, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with buzzer in addition to different sensors. It is positioned as a premium tracker solution with real-time tracking and Geofencing as well as advanced features such as a flight mode for luggage tracking while saving battery life over flights. Setup via the Yepzon app (available for both Android and iOS) is simple with device pairing taking only around 10 seconds.

Industrial applications

In addition to the wearable Smart Tracker, Yepzon is also introducing an advanced 4G LTE industrial tracker built on the same platform. Yepzon™ Extreme provides businesses constant live tracking and sensor data (temperature, humidity, acceleration and collision) that can be easily integrated to any system or application. The location information enables proactive optimization of logistics and allocation of assets whereas the sensor data allows for quality control during transportation and fast settling of liabilities for any defects or impacts during the route. Fully ATEX compatible 4G LTE variant is expected later this year for industries where electronics need to comply with the directives set for potentially explosive environments, such as the oil and gas industry.

“The wearables ecosystem continues to expand with the deployment of Cat M1 and NB-IOT networks. We are an industry-leader with dedicated platforms that take advantage of the unique characteristics of these networks,” said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We welcome Yepzon to the ecosystem and are delighted to see the launch of their 4G LTE Smart Trackers based on our Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform. These trackers bring to light the size, power, location, and sensor capabilities that our platform is designed to deliver to help meet the unique needs of the wearable consumer and industries.”

Yepzon Enterprises is the developer of easy-to-use mobile location services. Founded in 2013, the company has a staff of 8 and employs approximately 100 product developers on subcontracts. Yepzon’s global, but primarily Finnish, ownership is divided between private investors operating in different sectors. The company’s headquarters are in Tampere, Finland. Yepzon Ltd., registered in London, is a subsidiary completely owned by Yepzon Enterprises. Yepzon Inc., registered in Nevada, USA, is a joint enterprise with Global Expansion Solutions. Yepzon Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd is a joint venture managed by Yepzon Enterprises in Delhi, India, jointly owned by VVDN Technologies. www.yepzon.com / www.yepzonsolutions.com / www.yepzon.us / www.yepzon.in

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

