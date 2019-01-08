Waste Management Market to Garner $484.9 Mn by 2025 at 6.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 07:00 AM EST
PORTLAND, Oregon, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Surge in urban population, rise in environmental awareness, and high growth potential in the developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the global waste management market
Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Waste Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report offers detailed analyses of the drivers & restraints, top investment pockets, key growth strategies, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global waste management market accounted for $303.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $484.9 million by 2025, registering the CAGR of 6.0% during the period 2018-2025.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )
Get 25% Discount on Enterprise License (*Till 31st Jan 2019)
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/423
Rapid urbanization, surge in waste generation, and rise in environmental awareness drive the growth of the global waste management market. Moreover, stringent regulation regarding illegal dumping of waste has supplemented the market growth. However, lack of awareness in developing countries hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Municipal waste segment to retain dominance through 2025
The municipal waste segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than 54% of the total market revenue, owing to growth in urban population and increase in illegal dumping. However, the industrial waste segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and shift of industrial production from developed to developing regions.
Disposal segment to create lucrative opportunities through 2025
The disposable services segment reaped the largest share in 2017, contributing about half of the market share, owing to rise in environmental awareness and strict government regulation for illegal dumping. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the study period. The other segment of waste collection services is expected to show gradual growth through 2025.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/423
Asia-Pacific to manifest the fastest growth by 2025
Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in infrastructure, increase in waste management reforms, and surge in urban population in emerging markets. However, Europe governs the market in terms of revenue, contributing more than one-third of the market share, owing to rapid growth in population, increase in usage of secondary raw materials, and rise in awareness about sustainable waste treatment solution. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Major market players
The major players analyzed in the report include Advanced Disposal Services, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Veolia Environment S.A., Biffa Group, Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Suez Environment S.A., and Waste Management Inc.
Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree
Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.
Similar Reports:
Warehouse Management Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022
Air Quality Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
[email protected]
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
SOURCE Allied Market Research
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST