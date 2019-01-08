Cogniscient, Parent Company of Whealthcare Planning LLC, Names Stephen Gresham as Chair of Its Advisory Board

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
BELMONT, Mass., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogniscient, a technology company focused on developing innovative assessment and planning tools for the financial services, health care, and estate planning industries is pleased today to announce the appointment of 35-year wealth management industry veteran Stephen Gresham as chairman of its advisory board. He is also an investor in Cogniscient.
Mr. Gresham has been at the forefront of financial services transformation and innovation for decades. He was recognized by the Money Management Institute with its Pioneer Award for lifetime industry contributions, named Mutual Fund Marketer of the Year by Institutional Investor/Fund Action and received a Telly Award for innovation in financial services marketing. He has led successful efforts as an executive or consultant for several major financial services firms in the global marketplace, including Merrill Lynch Private Wealth International, Smith Barney Consulting Group, Citigroup Private Bank, The Charles Schwab Company, Merrill Lynch Canada, AGF Funds and AIM Distributors. Most recently he led the Private Client Group at Fidelity Investments with more than $1 trillion in client assets. He is the author of five books about wealth management and served eight years on the faculty of Brown University focused on the impact of an aging population.
"We are delighted and honored to be able to work with someone with Steve's immense experience and intellect," stated Chris Heye, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Cogniscient. "Steve not only possesses a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics of the wealth management industry but also brings a passion for helping families and financial advisors alike meet the inevitable challenges of aging and longevity. These traits closely align with our company mission of helping older adults and their families make the best possible financial and health-related decisions. Steve will not only help us further develop and market the Whealthcare Planning platform but also contribute to the design and development of other age-related assessment and planning tools."
About Cogniscient Inc.
Cogniscient is a technology company whose mission is to help older adults and their families make the best possible health care and financial decisions. We enable individuals as well as the legal, financial, and health care professionals they work with to prepare for the challenges of the longevity economy. We collaborate with nationally known thought leaders in psychiatry, law, health care, and finance to develop our products and services.
About Whealthcare Planning LLC
Whealthcare Planning LLC is a financial technology company jointly owned by Cogniscient and CMCC Ventures Media, LLC. The company's mission is to develop innovative, cloud-based applications that help to protect older adults and their families and enable them to make the best possible financial decisions.
The Whealthcare Planning platform was developed in close cooperation with thought leaders in wealth management, psychiatry, health care and geriatrics, including Carolyn McClanahan, Director of Life Planning Partners and co-founder of Whealthcare Planning LLC. Some of the tools and training materials, including checklists and conversation scripts, were developed in collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital. The Whealthcare Risk Profile tool is based in part on a study that was conducted at the Massachusetts General Hospital entitled "Cognitive Function as a Proxy of Financial Decision Making in Older Primary Care Adults," which examined the relationship among aging, cognitive impairment, and financial decision-making.
For more information go to www.whealthcareplan.com or contact Chris Heye at 617 901 8198 or [email protected]
