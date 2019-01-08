Garmin® brings Panoptix LiveScope live scanning sonar to even more anglers with the new single-array LVS12 transducer

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced the Panoptix LiveScope™ LVS12, a new transducer in the award-winning Panoptix LiveScope series that offers both 30-degree forward and 30-degree down real-time scanning sonar views. The single-array LiveScope LVS12 transducer is an economical solution for inland and near-shore anglers without the need for a black box. Garmin’s revolutionary Panoptix™ all-seeing sonar technology was the first to deliver live sonar images in real-time – forwards, backwards, and below the boat – even while stationary. Now, thanks to the active scanning capabilities of Panoptix LiveScope, anglers can see images and movement so clear and precise that it’s even possible to distinguish between species of fish.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005023/en/
The Garmin Panoptix LiveScope™ LVS12, a new transducer in the award-winning Panoptix LiveScope series, offers both 30-degree forward and 30-degree down real-time scanning sonar views. The single-array LiveScope LVS12 transducer is an economical solution for inland and near-shore anglers without the need for a black box. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Panoptix LiveScope is an absolute game-changer, and we’re excited to bring this live, real-time scanning sonar technology to even more anglers with the addition of the Panoptix LVS12,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re drop shotting from the bow, jigging or fishing a dock, the Panoptix LVS12 delivers an easy-to-interpret real-time sonar image so you can spend less time looking for the fish and more time catching them.”
Like other Garmin Panoptix transducers, the LiveScope LVS12 features two modes in one transducer – LiveScope Down and LiveScope Forward – and can be installed on a trolling motor or the transom. Depending on the anglers fishing preferences and techniques, they can choose to view both modes simultaneously or each individually from the chartplotter without any manual adjustment of the transducer. Both views provide incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images up to 200 feet down or away from the boat, even when the boat is stationary. The LiveScope LVS12 is also equipped with an attitude heading reference system (AHRS) that constantly adjusts sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.
The Panoptix LiveScope LVS12 includes a trolling motor barrel and shaft mounting kit as well as a transom mounting kit. Currently, the LVS12 is compatible with Garmin’s new GPSMAP® 8400/8600xsv multifunction displays, and is available now with a suggested retail price of $499.99. For more information, videos and images, visit www.garmin.com/panoptix.
Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics, a premier supplier of electronic navigation charts, and EmpirBus™.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
1 Based on 2017 reported sales.
About Garmin International Inc.
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, FUSION and Navionics are registered trademarks and Panoptix LiveScope, and Panoptix and are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
