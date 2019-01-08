Garmin® brings Panoptix LiveScope live scanning sonar to even more anglers with the new single-array LVS12 transducer

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced the Panoptix LiveScope™ LVS12, a new transducer in the award-winning Panoptix LiveScope series that offers both 30-degree forward and 30-degree down real-time scanning sonar views. The single-array LiveScope LVS12 transducer is an economical solution for inland and near-shore anglers without the need for a black box. Garmin’s revolutionary Panoptix™ all-seeing sonar technology was the first to deliver live sonar images in real-time – forwards, backwards, and below the boat – even while stationary. Now, thanks to the active scanning capabilities of Panoptix LiveScope, anglers can see images and movement so clear and precise that it’s even possible to distinguish between species of fish.

“Panoptix LiveScope is an absolute game-changer, and we’re excited to bring this live, real-time scanning sonar technology to even more anglers with the addition of the Panoptix LVS12,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re drop shotting from the bow, jigging or fishing a dock, the Panoptix LVS12 delivers an easy-to-interpret real-time sonar image so you can spend less time looking for the fish and more time catching them.”

Like other Garmin Panoptix transducers, the LiveScope LVS12 features two modes in one transducer – LiveScope Down and LiveScope Forward – and can be installed on a trolling motor or the transom. Depending on the anglers fishing preferences and techniques, they can choose to view both modes simultaneously or each individually from the chartplotter without any manual adjustment of the transducer. Both views provide incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images up to 200 feet down or away from the boat, even when the boat is stationary. The LiveScope LVS12 is also equipped with an attitude heading reference system (AHRS) that constantly adjusts sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image.

The Panoptix LiveScope LVS12 includes a trolling motor barrel and shaft mounting kit as well as a transom mounting kit. Currently, the LVS12 is compatible with Garmin’s new GPSMAP® 8400/8600xsv multifunction displays, and is available now with a suggested retail price of $499.99. For more information, videos and images, visit www.garmin.com/panoptix.

Garmin is the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fourth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmin’s portfolio includes some of the industry’s most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionics, a premier supplier of electronic navigation charts, and EmpirBus™.

