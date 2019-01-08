Mobiquity Technologies Issues Shareholder Update Letter

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a mobile first, next generation, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for data and advertising announced the issuance of the following shareholder letter from its Chairman, Thomas M. Arnost:
Dear Shareholders,
I hope this letter finds you spending time with friends and family and enjoying the festivities of the season. At this time of year, we like to pause and reflect on our accomplishments and share our vision for the New Year ahead.
2018 was a year of many accomplishments for Mobiquity Technologies. We successfully leveraged our deep knowledge of location data and mobile marketing to build one of the largest portfolios of precise at-scale mobile location data for use by app developers and advertisers alike. (https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/2018/12/mobiquity-technologies-launches-largest-poi-database-with-5-5-million-unique-places-of-business-and-leisure/) The new data set actively maintains (in real-time) significantly more POI's (Points of Interest), including branded retail locations (e.g. McDonald's, Starbucks, Walmart, TJ Maxx) than any other location offering available today.
Another significant accomplishment in 2018 was our complete integration with the Advangelists platform. Our team examined many potential programmatic platforms and after considerable rigor evaluated Advangelists as the leader in the space. The decision to merge Advangelists into Mobiquity was easy, as the platform addressed all stages of the digital advertising ecosystem and seamlessly integrated with our existing location data, attribution and campaign services. (https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/2018/11/mobiquity-technologies-and-advangelists-sign-definitive-merger-agreement/) Furthermore, Advangelists was already an established platform generating millions of dollars in revenue and attracting a growing customer base in the US and Latin America.
For 2019, our immediate focus and attention will be devoted to expansion. We intend to add innovative and exciting technology features and significantly grow our revenue through the Advangelists platform. Simply put, the magnitude and the immediacy of this opportunity demands our full focus. To put context to the size of the opportunity, eMarketer recently released its near-term projections for total U.S. advertising industry spending. In 2018, $76B was spent on digital media, and for the first time, exceeded spending on traditional TV. More importantly, by 2022, digital media is projected to surge to $141B, virtually doubling the current spend in just four years. And the real good news for Mobiquity shareholders is that of the $141B spend on digital media, over 80% is expected to be placed through programmatic media platforms such as our Advangelists platform. This gives us an enormous opportunity to capture a sizeable share of that explosive growth.
Two mega-trends are simultaneously happening in our industry. The first, programmatic media buying, which I discussed above. The second is the rapid growth of Connected TV, or CTV. eMarketer estimates over 182 million Americans watched CTV this year, and 33 million more viewers are expected to cut the cord. A recent FX study "has quantified that ongoing phenomenon. Its annual research report reveals that for the first time ever, streaming shows now outnumber their traditional-TV counterparts." Watching the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, I could not help but notice how the CTV distributed networks: FX, Netflix and Amazon largely dominated the awards winning 8 of 11 the television categories, with numerous more nominations.
Obviously, CTV is all digital and our Advangelists platform can and should play a significant role in the placement of billions of dollars of TV advertising spend in the years ahead.
We truly believe that Mobiquity Technologies sits right at the intersection of these two mega-trends and is in perfect position to generate significant future shareholder wealth.
We are excited by the opportunities ahead and work ahead that's needed to execute on our plan over the next 12-24 months to increase Shareholder's value. Thanks again for being a loyal Shareholder. We are glad to have you on this exciting journey with us.
Regards,
Thomas M. Arnost
About Mobiquity Technologies (www.mobiquitytechnologies.com)
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for data and advertising. Through the Advangelists platform (www.advangelists.com), the company provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior. We believe that advertising should be an amalgamation of great features, great usability and should have all the tools you need in one single platform.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.
For more information email: [email protected]
