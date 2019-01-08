CoreSite Adds New Amazon Web Services Direct Connect Endpoint That Supports Logical Redundancy in the Silicon Valley Market

|By Business Wire
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced availability of a second native point of connectivity to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect at CoreSite’s Silicon Valley data center campus. This deployment at the CoreSite SV2 data center in Milpitas, CA supports the new logical redundancy capability of AWS Direct Connect. Through AWS Direct Connect, CoreSite customers can establish private, enterprise-grade connectivity to AWS through a fiber interconnect or through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.
With the addition of AWS logical redundancy capability, CoreSite customers can improve resiliency by establishing two logical Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peering sessions with two AWS devices over a single physical AWS Direct Connect connection. With this functionality, if one peering session goes down or if one of the AWS devices is out of service for maintenance, customers will not lose connectivity to AWS. Logical redundancy does not replace the need to have physical resiliency, per the resiliency recommendations in the AWS guidelines. Prior to this launch, customers would need to have leveraged both CoreSite and another AWS Partner Network (APN) provider to achieve location redundant physical resiliency over AWS Direct Connect. Now, with two native endpoints in Silicon Valley, CoreSite customers can achieve the same level of resilient connectivity in two separate CoreSite data centers. CoreSite’s platform leveraging AWS Direct Connect is an ideal combination that enables hybrid cloud architectures to improve network performance, reduce operating costs and increase security.
“We are pleased to be one of two APN Partners in the United States to offer our customers expanded availability and improved resiliency options with AWS Direct Connect Logical Redundancy Support,” said Gerry Fassig, Vice President of Sales, Western Region & Strategic Cloud. “Private connectivity solutions to strategic cloud providers like AWS are essential as digital transformation fuels higher demand for localized digital services at the edge.”
Established in 2013, the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange is one of the first exchange platforms of its kind, built to virtually unite enterprises, networks and cloud providers, including major cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud. Unlike using the public Internet, the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange establishes direct, secure, virtual connections—enabling more control, reliability, and security for your data. Additionally, CoreSite’s user-friendly online portal allows on-demand access for CoreSite customers to interface directly to virtual cloud environments. Through individualized portals, customers maintain control of data in real time, providing the scalability and elasticity essential for cloud applications and one-to-many architectures.
The CoreSite Silicon Valley data center portfolio is comprised of seven operational data centers with an additional facility under construction, providing colocation solutions to one of the largest concentrations of Internet and technology companies in the world. More than 185 international and national carriers, social media companies, cloud computing providers, media and entertainment firms, and enterprise customers connect to do business in CoreSite’s Silicon Valley data centers.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets; operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information systems, internal processes and information security; significant industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
