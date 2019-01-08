Summit Wireless Technologies Names James Cheng Vice President of Worldwide Sales

|By Business Wire
|January 8, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, today announced James Cheng has joined the company as vice president of worldwide sales. Cheng will lead the company’s efforts to partner with the world’s top consumer electronic brands in the family entertainment, gaming and home theater categories.
“James’ experience building eco-systems and partner development for global brands will be key as we continue to champion the WiSA industry standard and introduce our sound experience to leading consumer electronics manufacturers,” said Brett Moyer, president and CEO of Summit Wireless Technologies. “His proven track record will help elevate our brand as we continue to broaden our partnerships to deliver the most innovative, wireless sound solutions to the mass market.”
Cheng has more than 15 years of experience leading international business development for Silicon Valley tech brands with extensive experience in ecosystem and partner development. Prior to joining Summit Wireless, he was VP marketing and business development at Amlogic, Inc., a global fabless SoC company that provides open platform solutions for multimedia consumer devices. Prior, Cheng was director of strategic accounts at GoerTeck, Inc. and senior director of business development at Marvell Semiconductor where he was responsible for developing Google 1st party brand and ecosystem partner business. He holds a B.E. degree in electrical engineering from Tamkang University, a PhD in electrical engineering from Stony Brook University and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.
About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com
© 2019 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005268/en/
