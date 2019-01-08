East West Manufacturing Acquires General Microcircuits

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 07:25 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East West Manufacturing, LLC ("East West" or the "Company"), a global design, manufacturing and distribution business, announced today that it has acquired General Microcircuits, Inc. ("GMI"), a large provider of specialized electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing, and new product introduction services. GMI was founded in 1980 and operates manufacturing facilities in Mooresville, North Carolina and San Jose, Costa Rica. The acquisition of GMI further enhances the growth of East West and advances the Company's strategic focus on growing its global electronics capabilities by significantly expanding its U.S. and near-shore manufacturing operations.
"When Jeff Sweeney and I co-founded East West in 2001, we envisioned a global manufacturing company with a breadth of on-shore, near-shore and off-shore design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to serve the full spectrum of customer needs. Our partnership with GMI allows us to offer a truly global supply chain to our customers." said Scott Ellyson, East West CEO. "GMI has a long history of exceptional customer service. This acquisition, along with our recent acquisition of Team Manufacturing, allows East West to offer customers domestic and near-shore higher mix, lower volume, quick turn advanced electronics manufacturing services. Our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities will enable us to provide even higher levels of service and support to customers on a global basis."
Dave Dalton, President and CEO of GMI said, "The leadership team, the associates here at GMI, and I, are all excited to join the East West family. Our culture, capabilities and commitment to putting customers first aligns perfectly. We are all very excited to bring the full breadth of capabilities to our collective customers."
East West Board member Bob Nardelli said, "This second acquisition, which follows the September 2018 acquisition of Team Manufacturing near Raleigh, North Carolina, further advances our strategy of building our portfolio by incorporating companies offering global solutions to their customers."
Alex Mammen, Heritage Growth Partners Founder and East West Board member added, "The acquisition of GMI provides East West with the ability to marry its high-volume international design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities with a large, domestic manufacturer, with near-shore capabilities in Costa Rica, to address the diverse needs of customers from new product design and development to full-scale production.
About East West Manufacturing, LLC
East West is a leading Atlanta-based design services and global contract manufacturing partner for original equipment manufacturers and distributors throughout the United States and Europe. With domestic operations in Georgia and North Carolina and international operations in Vietnam, China and India, the Company utilizes transparent supply chain, on-site quality control and logistics systems to provide its customers with superior products and competitive cost advantages. Founded in 2001, East West's U.S.-based management, combined with its domestic and international capabilities, reduces the risks and complexities of global manufacturing for its customers.
For more information please visit: http://www.ewmfg.com.
About General Microcircuits, Inc.
Founded in 1980, GMI provides advanced printed circuit board assembly, box build assembly, testing and new product introduction services. GMI is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13484:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 80079-34 and EPA Certified Green electronics manufacturing services provider, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, with operations in San Jose, Costa Rica.
For more information visit: http://www.gmimfg.com.
About Heritage Growth Partners LLC
Heritage Growth Partners LLC is an Atlanta-based private, family investment office focused on serving owner-managers and their companies to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Heritage takes a collaborative approach to investing, with the goal of building true partnerships with management that are enhanced by its patient and flexible family capital and its ongoing strategic, financial and operational support.
For more information visit: http://www.heritagegrowth.com.
SOURCE East West Manufacturing
