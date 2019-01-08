Kiawah Island Golf Resort Enhances Guest Experience While Increasing Bookings Revenue with Agilysys rGuest® Book

|By Business Wire
Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Kiawah Island Golf Resort has implemented Agilysys’ new online reservations solution, rGuest® Book. The resort chose the new booking solution to offer new and returning guests a user-friendly and effortless reservation process. Within the first 30 days of deploying rGuest Book, Kiawah Island Golf Resort more than tripled their bookings.
The luxurious Kiawah Island Golf Resort offers unforgettable experiences for its guests in historic Charleston, SC., with more than 500 villas and 2,700 guest rooms. Demand for the villa properties continues to grow, and instead of having guests call resort staff to book, the leadership team selected Agilysys rGuest Book as its reservations solution to streamline the booking process. With real-time villa and room features, amenities and availability, Kiawah Island Golf Resort now has a more comprehensive view of its occupancy and availability. The new solution also helps boost the overall value of the properties by promoting and selling every single guest room.
“The Agilysys team members were not only easy to work with, but also got us into deployment within three weeks,” said Villa Resort General Manager Missy Wurthmann. “Their team was accommodating, always available to us and made every effort to solve our challenges at every step. With over 500 villa properties and 2,700 rooms, being able to see the room features, amenities and appearance is making a positive difference in continuing to increase our bookings.”
rGuest Book is a commission-free, easy-to-use reservation system designed to move guests effortlessly through the online booking process. Real-time room availability allows resorts to increase occupancy rates, while seamless integration with the Agilysys’ property management system enables seamless guest service and operational management.
“Every resort is unique, and a customer-facing reservations tool should reflect that,” said Don DeMarinis, senior vice president of sales at Agilysys. “rGuest Book represents yet another product offering from Agilysys that helps resorts like Kiawah provide exceptional experiences across the guest journey. We are happy to be a part of their success. With seamless integration to the PMS and greater convenience for prospective and returning guests, along with an appealing presentation of all the villa choices and amenities available, the resort can manage their bookings easily and generate more revenue.”
Where unspoiled nature sets the stage for gracious luxury living, Kiawah Island Golf Resort provides the finest comforts of home whether guests are looking for golf getaways or family vacations. Lavish accommodations, amenities and a variety of entertainment options amid a beautiful natural environment make Kiawah an unforgettable destination.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
