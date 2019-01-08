Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market 2018-2024: Increasing Demand for Modern SoC Designs Leading to Semiconductor IP Market Growth

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 07:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019
The "Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market by Design IP (Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP), IP Source (Royalty & Licensing), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Industrial, Automotive, Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall semiconductor IP market was worth USD 4,687.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,535.9 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.78% between 2018 and 2024.
The market is segmented into 4 major market segments-IP source, design IP, vertical, and geography. The major factors responsible for the upsurge of the global semiconductor IP market include advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics sector, increasing demand for modern SoC designs leading to semiconductor IP market growth, mitigation of the continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure and growing demand for connected devices.
The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market has been expanding and developing into a strong, well-connected value chain; moreover, robust development is expected to occur over the next few years. The semiconductor IP core, also known as IP core or IP block, is a unit of architectural layout of a specific or whole part of a semiconductor chip. IP cores are generally licensed to semiconductor chip manufacturers after being developed by third parties. There is a significant increase in the number of vendors because of the increasing adoption of semiconductor IP solutions by chip manufacturers to reduce the time and expenditure of chip design.
The ever-increasing adoption of third-party IP cores for diverse end-user applications such as computers and peripherals, network technologies, mobile and tablets, and security have paved the way to success for the global semiconductor IP market. Third-party IP developer is the most rapidly growing segment of the semiconductor IP value chain. New entrants among semiconductor IP manufacturers can easily adopt IPs provided by third-party IP vendors.
The semiconductor IP value chain has grown on a vast network of players involved in various segments. There have been tremendous changes in the landscape of the semiconductor IP industry value chain with several developments in all the stages such as IP core developers, licensing vendors, open-source vendors, aggregators, and customers such as fabless, fab, integrated device manufacturer (IDM) assembly segments.
Processor IP holds the largest size of the semiconductor IP market; processor IPs include system-on-chip (SoC) and integrated circuit (IC) cores. However, the market for processor IP is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% between 2018 and 2024. Moreover, the market for memory IP is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.85% owing to its benefit such as high switching speed, power efficiency, and their suitability with various consumer electronics and devices. The rising focus on multicore technology has paved the way for huge revenues of the market for embedded IP designs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Semiconductor IP Market
4.2 Semiconductor IP Market, By Design IP
4.3 Market, By IP Source
4.4 Market, By Vertical
4.5 Market in APAC, By Design IP and Country
4.6 Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 History and Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Advancement in Multicore Technology for Consumer Electronics Sector
5.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Modern SOC (System on Chip) Designs
5.3.1.3 Mitigation of the Continuously Rising Chip Design Cost and Expenditure
5.3.1.4 Growing Demand for Connected Devices
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Constant Changes in Technology
5.3.2.2 Concern Related to Moore's Law
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Embedded Dsp IP and Programmable Dsp IP Segments to Have Tremendous Growth Potential in the Coming Future
5.3.3.2 Huge Prospects for the Semiconductor IP Market Because of Avionics and Aerospace and Defense Sectors
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Impact of IP Thefts, Counterfeits, and Conflicts on the Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Semiconductor IP Market, By Design IP
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processor IP
6.2.1 Microprocessor Unit
6.2.2 Microcontroller Unit
6.2.3 Digital Signal Processor
6.3 Interface IP
6.4 Memory IP
6.5 Other IP
6.5.1 Digital-To-Analog Converters
6.5.2 Analog to Digital Converter
7 Semiconductor IP Market, By IP Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Royalty
7.3 Licensing
8 Semiconductor IP Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.3 Telecom
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Automotive
8.6 Commercial
8.7 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Americas
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 South America
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 APAC
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Taiwan
9.4.6 Rest of APAC
9.5 RoW
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Product Launches & Developments
10.3.2 Collaborations
10.3.3 Partnerships & Agreements
10.3.4 Acquisitions & Expansion
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Arm Holdings
11.2.2 Synopsys
11.2.3 Cadence
11.2.4 Imagination Technologies
11.2.5 Lattice Semiconductor
11.2.6 Ceva
11.2.7 Rambus
11.2.8 Mentor Graphics
11.2.9 Ememory
11.2.10 Sonics, Inc.
11.3 Other Ecosystem Players
11.3.1 Dream Chip Technologies
11.3.2 Transpacket
11.3.3 Achronix Semiconductor
11.3.4 Open-Silicon, Inc.
11.3.5 Dolphin Integration
11.3.6 Faraday Technology
11.3.7 Xilinx
11.3.8 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC)
11.3.9 Eureka Technology
11.3.10 Cobham Gaisler
