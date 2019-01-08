Nextivity Introduces New Cel-Fi GO Smart Signal Booster Bundles for Use in RVs, Trucks, Marine Vessels, and Buildings

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Nextivity Inc. today announced that its award winning Cel-Fi GO Smart Signal Booster is now available in six new bundles to resolve cellular connectivity problems on the go, at remote locations, and inside buildings where construction materials block cellular signals. Cel-Fi GO M is the first multi-carrier cellular coverage solution to feature industry-leading 65 dB gain in mobile mode, delivering the best voice/data wireless performance for vehicles and boats on the move. When docked, parked, or anchored in stationary mode, Cel-Fi GO M delivers 100 dB gain – which is up 1,000x greater than other solutions on the market.
Cel-Fi GO features Nextivity’s award-winning Intelliboost signal processing, does not interfere with other wireless devices, and delivers an unconditionally network safe guarantee. Cel-Fi GO is NEMA 4 rated weather resistant to withstand harsh conditions including dust and water exposure. It is the only carrier-class product that can switch between two modes for mobile cellular coverage or for indoor/outdoor stationary installation.
The Cel-Fi GO M for Marine bundle includes the Cel-Fi Marine Antenna and Server Antenna, and is an ideal solution for near shore or brown water recreational, ferrying, or shipping vessels.
The Cel-Fi GO M for RV / Truckers bundle includes the Cel-Fi Trucker Antenna and Server Antenna, and is an ideal solution for cross country trucking or remote RV stays.
Cel-Fi GO X bundles, with four different configurations, can be installed indoors or outdoors for 100 dB signal gain in areas up to 15,000 sq. ft. per system. Cel-Fi GO X bundles are perfect for remote or rural locations, parking garages, agricultural settings, small manufacturing operations, IoT and M-to-M applications, businesses in single or multi-level commercial properties, government buildings, and large homes. The bundles include either Cel-Fi Omni Dome Antenna(s) for ceiling mount or Cel-Fi Wideband Panel Antenna(s) for wall mount, and include the Cel-Fi Wideband Directional Donor Antenna. Additional server antennas are available for venues with more floors or dense interior walls. For areas that suffer from extremely poor outdoor signal, the new high gain Cel-Fi LPDA Antenna is available.
“Cel-Fi GO is a game-changing solution for our distributors and resellers thanks to its industry leading gain, flexibility between mobile or stationary use, and indoor/outdoor installation,” says Werner Sievers, CEO of Nextivity. “The new GO M and GO X bundles provide the best antennas to optimize performance and streamline installation while continuing to deliver on our network safe guarantee that is trusted by mobile operators around the world.”
About Nextivity Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Nextivity Inc. develops the award-winning Cel-Fi family of products that deliver best-in-class in-building and mobile cellular coverage for spaces up to 500,000 sq. ft., and for environments where harsh conditions require a rugged design. Cel-Fi is the go-to solution for settings such as healthcare facilities, office buildings, remote sites, parking garages, hotels, warehouse and industrial venues, government offices, retailers, schools, as well as trucking and marine fleets. Cel-Fi products are available in 90 countries through mobile operators and a growing worldwide network of master distributors, systems integrators, installers, and resellers. Additional information is available at Cel-Fi.com, on Twitter, LinkedIn, and on Facebook.
Nextivity, the Nextivity logo, Cel-Fi, Smart Signal Booster, and Supercell are registered trademarks of Nextivity Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005390/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST