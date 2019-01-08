Indian Cloud Services Market - Forecast to 2023: Key Drivers, Restraints and Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Indian Cloud Services Market Outlook, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Businesses Consider Cloud Infrastructure a Core Component of their Business and are Exploring Different Cloud Solutions and Services, Fueling Market Growth
In India, all sizes of businesses are shifting from standalone and in-house-based hosting to cloud-based hosting by adopting SaaS based collaboration and productivity solutions, as well as PaaS platforms.
While the demand for traditional colocation and shared/private hosting continues to exist in India due to security and data sensitivity concerns, large enterprises are using public cloud as bursting options while hosting their business-sensitive applications in a private cloud environment. This adds impetus to the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions in the country.
The SMBs, on the other hand, have no legacy infrastructure in place, which makes them lean towards public cloud solutions. The demand for SaaS-based solutions is also accelerating as it reduces the CaPEx and OpEx, provides greater agility, and can integrate with other SaaS-based solutions easily.
The study analyzes the cloud computing market in India in 2018 and its growth potential. To provide the readers a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step by step research methodology employing a primary and secondary research has been followed.
The research defines the cloud computing market, examines the drivers and restraints, offers industry vertical analyses, and presents an overview of the horizontals adopting cloud solutions. Market sizing and forecasting for the overall and sub-segments of cloud computing (public cloud, private cloud) are estimated along with the Market Engineering measurements. Finally, it identifies the opportunities to create differentiators for cloud service providers.
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Drivers and Restraints
5. Forecast and Competitive Assessments
6. Competitive Assessment
7. Overall Market Highlights and Deep Dive-Revenue and Performance Analysis for FY18
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
9. Trends and Competitive Insights-Deep DiveMulti-Cloud - The New Normal
10. The Private Cloud Services Market and Future Potential
11. Cloud Management Tools on Cloud
12. Migration of Data through AWS Snowmobile
13. Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)
14. Automation in Cloud and Tools for Cloud Infra Monitoring
15. Serverless Computing and Players
16. Evolving Technology - Cloud Container
17. Market Insight - Azure Stack
18. Updates on Indian Cloud Service Providers
19. Case Study - ESDS's Community Cloud
20. Market Insight - MeitY Empanelment
21. New Features - By Global Public Cloud Providers
22. The Last Word
