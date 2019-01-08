Al Dahra to Transform Procurement with SAP Ariba

Procurement in the agriculture business can be complex as it requires compliance with strict regulations that are put in place to safeguard consumer health and environmental safety. And for a global agriculture business with operations in several countries this can be even more of a challenge. Facing this, Al Dahra, a multinational agribusiness specializing in farming and trading, serving more than 45 markets around the world, will implement SAP Ariba in its efforts to digitize and centralize procurement to drive greater efficiency, cost savings and compliance to fuel its growth.

Mohammed Al Khotani, Head of SAP Ariba MENA; Mohamad Saker, Group HR & Admin. Director, Al Dahra; Gergi Abboud, SVP & GM Middle East South, SAP (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our business is all about the availability, accessibility and affordability of animal feed and food products in key global markets,” said Khadim Al Darei, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Al Dahra. “Having expanded our global footprint significantly through acquisition, we know we need to standardize on one system for procurement to continue to drive maximum value for our customers. SAP Ariba’s vast business network and cloud-based solutions for managing our spend from end-to-end proved to be the best-in-class solution we were looking for.”

By connecting to the Ariba® Network and the cloud-based applications for sourcing and procurement delivered on it, Al Dahra will transform its procurement operation in its efforts to achieve these primary goals and more:

Reduce expenses by at least 15 percent within a year

Centralize and standardize procurement across its global operations

Optimize its cost structure to benefit from economies of scale

Drive greater efficiency with faster end-to-end transaction cycles

Improve strategic sourcing for core products

Ensure transparency and compliance across our business

“Technology and digital business networks have fundamentally changed what’s possible for global businesses like Al Dahra,” said Mohammed Al Khotani, head of SAP Ariba, Middle East and North Africa. “This kind of digital transformation enables businesses to form and foster stronger relationships with their business partners in order to optimize value for customers.”

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, specializing in the cultivation, production and trading of animal feed and essential food commodities and end-to-end supply chain management. Serving a large customer base spanning the Government and Commercial sectors, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, with a workforce of 5,000 employees, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 45 markets, with a leading position in Asia and the Middle East.

The group manages and operates a land bank in excess of 400 thousand acres of land with 1,200 pivots and a fleet comprising more than 2,000 farming assets. In addition, the company owns and manages 15 state-of-the-art forage processing and baling facilities and has the capacity to produce and supply 3 million metric tons of alfalfa and grasses annually, catering for the needs of the dairy and cattle industries.

It is also a leading player in the production, packaging, marketing and distribution of grains, operating 3 rice mills and 2 flour mills with the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of flour and 500,000 tons of rice, annually. It further owns and operates a grains hub strategically located at the Fujairah port in UAE with 20 silos and more than 300,000 metric tons storage capacity.

Al Dahra has also made considerable investments within the logistics and supply chain sector. It moves about 2 million metric tons annually and ships 175 thousand TEUs.

For more information, visit http://www.aldahra.com/

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.6 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.28 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

