Testin wins 5G Application Enterprise Service Excellence Platform Award

January 8, 2019
BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Testin won the 5G Application Enterprise Service Excellence Platform Award, presented by People's Posts and Telecommunications News. "People's Posts and Telecommunications News Editor's Choice Award" in 2018 consisted of four fields: 5G, Internet of Things, Visual Communication, and ICT Intelligence. Testin was awarded alongside the likes of Qualcomm, Nokia, OPPO and other notable companies in the communications and information industry.
As 5G technology and its applications continue to grow in importance in the communication and information industry, the large-scale commercialization of 5G technology will open doors to a new era.
5G technology will be the key to unleashing potential of many high-tech applications, ranging from Artificial Intelligence, VR/AR technology and Holographic Communication to Internet of Things and Smart Cities. Therefore, countries are focusing their efforts into 5G R&D. China has emerged as a leader in the 5G field: building up 5G network is one of China's technological priorities, and many domestic smartphone brands have already launched 5G-compatible mobile phones. Telecom carriers have plans for 5G networks and will begin testing in 2019, with the full commercial launch expected in 2020. These underlying changes are inseparable from the contributions of Chinese organizations and companies and Testin is among them.
People's Posts and Telecommunications News commented: "Testin was the first company in the world to provide cloud-based application testing services." In the 7 years since its founding, Testin has developed into a leader in the service sector for Chinese enterprises, providing a full lifecycle service around enterprise applications. In the enterprise application service market, Testin has successfully accumulated achievements in terms of acquiring customers, creating new technology, product development and brand building.
Testin is an enterprise service platform for application-related services covering the full development lifecycle. Testin provides solutions for Application Testing, Security, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the aim to bring value to enterprises. Since the inception of Testin and its enterprise services in 2011, over 200 million tests have been performed on over 2 million apps. Testin is currently the top industry player in application testing with multiple industry awards from Deloitte, Red Herring and many more.
