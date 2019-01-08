Black Eye Introduces the Most Universal Solution of High-Quality Pro Photo Lenses for Mobile Devices

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 07:50 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES 2019) -- Black Eye, the European market leader for smartphone camera lenses, is introducing its 4th generation of high-quality Pro photo lenses with the best universal attachment solution for most mobile devices, to the North American market. The new 4th-generation Pro lenses have the industry's best optics at competitive price points, setting Black Eye apart from other products on the market.
Black Eye was founded in 2013 by professional snowboarders Eero Ettala (X Games Gold medalist) and Fredu Sirviö, and professional photographer Arto Ekman who agonized how to create better content with their smartphones. Together, they created Black Eye photo lenses to enhance their mobile content to the level of what the professional photographers and filmmakers do.
Today, Black Eye brings the best accessories for more creative and unique mobile device usage. Its product portfolio now contains 9 lenses in three different series, each targeting a different consumer segment and price level, to provide an unrivaled user experience for content creation. The 4th-generation photo lenses feature all newly designed optics, offering better image quality, less vignetting and better flare protection.
The Universal clipper attachment system makes Black Eye lenses compatible with most mobile devices on the market, including smartphones, laptops, pads and other mobile devices, regardless of the brand or model. Universal compatibility means the lenses are quick and easy to use, can be shared between family and friends and work with different generations of smartphone devices. These pocket-sized lenses travel easily wherever you go.
"We wanted to create a universal product portfolio so everyone can enjoy Black Eye lenses for creating distinctive and engaging content with just their smartphone," said founder Eero Ettala.
Black Eye Newest Products include:
- Pro Portrait Tele G4 - $89.99 - get 2.5x optically closer to the subject with a 40-degree angle of view.
- Pro Cinema Wide G4 - $89.99 - offers straight leading lines and distortion-free images with a generous 120-degree angle of view.
- Pro Fisheye G4 - $89.99 - this high-quality 175 degree fisheye is ideal for demanding action sports and POV photos and video.
- Wide G4 - $44.99 - fit twice as much in the frame with this 160-degree angle of view.
- Macro G4 - $34.99 - 15x zoom with a focus distance of 20-26mm.
- Combo G4 - $64.99 - combines the Wide G4 and the Macro G4 lenses into an essential, high-quality tool kit.
- Travel Kit G4 - $149.99 - features the Pro Portrait Tele G4, Wide G4 & Macro G4 lenses and durable case with a carabiner hook.
- Pro Kit G4 - $249.99 (Release date Q1 2019) – includes the Pro Portrait Tele G4, Pro Fisheye G4, Pro Cinema Wide G4 lenses and a durable case.
- Cases - $19.99 (Release date Q1 2019) - stylish, affordable and protective cases for different iPhone models. (iPhone 7, 7+/ 8, 8+, X, XS ,X's Max & XR).
Black Eye lenses are available on Amazon and Black Eye at https://blackeyelens.com/shop. For more information, visit at https://blackeyelens.com.
About Black Eye:
From the beginning, Black Eye has been standing for easy-to-use Universal innovative product design together with a vision of possibilities. Today, Black Eye brings the best accessories for more creative and unique mobile device usage. Black Eye product line has a wide range of photo and videography attachments and supporting accessories to provide the best user experience. Now smartphones can become the only camera you need.
Contact:
Michele Baker
8584509872
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-eye-introduces-the-most-universal-solution-of-high-quality-pro-photo-lenses-for-mobile-devices-300774685.html
SOURCE Black Eye
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST