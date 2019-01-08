HBX Rebrands to Harvard Business School Online to Help Extend Reach of Online Programs

|By PR Newswire
Online Certificate Courses Lead to Career Advancement, According to Recent Survey
BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HBX today announced it has rebranded to Harvard Business School Online to raise awareness of its online courses. Harvard Business School Online courses, created by Harvard Business School (HBS) faculty, offer a unique and engaging way to learn vital business concepts.
"Harvard Business School Online has allowed us to extend the reach of the School to people wherever they are in the world," said Nitin Nohria, dean of Harvard Business School. "Through this innovation we have brought much of what is special about the HBS experience to life online, helping us to achieve our educational mission in an entirely new medium."
Harvard Business School Online also released results of a recent survey of nearly 1,000 past participants, showing that earning an online business certificate from Harvard Business School leads to career advancement.
"We were founded five years ago by Harvard Business School to bring the HBS case method experience to the online world," said Patrick Mullane, executive director of Harvard Business School Online. "Today, nearly 40,000 students from around the world have completed a course with us. What's most exciting is our participants say we have helped them achieve greater career success and, perhaps more importantly, greater satisfaction in life."
In a survey recently conducted by City Square Associates, nearly 1,000 past participants shared the career growth they achieved as a result of taking an HBX course. Here are some of the survey results:
- 96 percent say it led to personal betterment
- 91 percent say it improved their professional life
- 90 percent feel it made them a more confident leader
- 90 percent said it increased their knowledge of business terminology
- 93 percent believe it bolstered their resume
- Half reported increased attention from recruiters
- One in four have gotten a promotion or title change and more than half say it led to an increased scope of work
- One in three were able to transition to a new field
ABOUT HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL ONLINE
Wherever you are in your career, Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. Launched as "HBX" in 2014, our first course was designed to help pre-MBA students learn the key concepts and vocabulary of business. Today, Harvard Business School Online delivers rigorous and immersive courses that enable professionals at every level to advance their careers, positively impact their organizations, and appreciate business in powerful new ways. Learn more at online.hbs.edu
ABOUT HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL
Founded in 1908 as part of Harvard University, Harvard Business School is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston. Its faculty of more than 200 offers full-time programs leading to the MBA and doctoral degrees, as well as more than 70 open enrollment Executive Education programs and 55 custom programs, and HBX, the School's digital learning platform. For more than a century, HBS faculty have drawn on their research, their experience in working with organizations worldwide, and their passion for teaching to educate leaders who make a difference in the world, shaping the practice of business and entrepreneurship around the globe.
