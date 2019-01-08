Allos Ventures Announces First Closing for Latest Fund, Allos III

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Allos Ventures, an Indianapolis-based venture capital firm focused on building high-growth tech companies in the Midwest, announces the first close of its latest fund, Allos III. The new fund will continue the firm’s focus on investments in early-stage B2B software and tech-enabled service companies based in the Midwest. While the fund will primarily target leading Series A and B rounds, it will also join seed stage investors in smaller rounds for startups. Allos is led by VC and SaaS veterans Don Aquilano, John McIlwraith and David Kerr.
“The human capital in our state and region is incredible, and we have the opportunity to invest in passionate, Midwest entrepreneurs who build innovative and disruptive companies,” said Aquilano, co-founder and managing partner at Allos. “Building startups to financial success has positive, community-wide implications, and we’re proud to continue supporting the ecosystem in Indiana and the Midwest with Allos III.”
Allos raised funds from the Next Level Indiana Fund and Indiana University Foundation, as well as Midwest tech luminaries like David Becker, founder and CEO of First Internet Bank of Indiana and Mark Hill, managing partner of Collina Ventures and CEO of Lumavate.
“The dynamic of venture funding in our state continues to grow with seasoned investors like the Allos team infusing capital into the market,” said Hill. “Our B2B-software community is fortunate to have this experienced team at the helm of one of the most prolific early-stage focused funds in the region.”
The new fund’s first investment is in rapidly-growing Indy startup PERQ, a provider of online-guided shopping software that uses artificial intelligence to increase website conversions by engaging consumers and guiding them down the buying funnel.
“We are thrilled to have Allos Ventures as an investor in our company and look forward to leveraging their years of success building early-stage software companies as we seek to accelerate our growth and enter new markets,” said Andy Medley, co-founder and CEO of PERQ.
Since Allos was founded nine years ago, it has invested in more than 20 promising tech companies and has been recognized as the most active venture firm in Indiana. The firm has achieved several successful exits including Cincinnati-based Assurex Health, which was sold to Myriad Genetics for $290 million, Detroit-based PeachWorks, which was sold to Beyond, Indianapolis-based Octiv, which was acquired by Conga, and Chicago-based Revenew, which was sold to Aprimo. Current Allos Ventures investments include Scale Computing, Emplify, Lessonly, OneCause, Blue Pillar, enosiX, Bolstra, and 7Signal, among others.
To learn more about Allos Ventures and its portfolio, visit AllosVentures.com.
About Allos Ventures:
Allos Ventures invests in early-stage technology companies based in the Midwest. Investments focus on B2B software companies at a Series A or B stage, augmenting the capital provided by seed and startup investors. In addition to the capital Allos provides, portfolio companies benefit from the extensive operating and business-building experience of the firm’s managing partners, who make themselves available as needed to support each portfolio company’s growth.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005020/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST