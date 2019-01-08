Griddy Energy Launches Smart Home Automation to Respond to Price Signals

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
Griddy Energy, the first company to connect Texans directly to the grid to enjoy wholesale electricity rates, continues to disrupt the retail electricity market and bring more value to the consumer. Griddy is proud to announce that their most recent innovation allows members to connect Griddy technology to smart home devices using the IFTTT platform, which automates members’ devices based on price signals. For instance, if the wholesale price of electricity spikes for 15 minutes, Griddy members now have tools that can automatically tell their smart thermostat (such as their Nest or Ecobee devices) to turn off or adjust the temperature range, resulting in electricity savings.
“We are an agent of positive change in the energy world because we focus heavily on transparency and simplicity for consumers by making the purchase of power understandable, connecting Texans directly to the grid for the lowest available electricity prices,” said Greg Craig, Co-founder and CEO. “It was a natural progression for Griddy to give our members additional tools to further take control of their electricity usage and spending, but to use technology to automate those responses. There’s a massive movement to use data to inform our day-to-day behaviors – think about how Waze, Uber, and even Fitbit have used technology to improve our decisions in transportation on a daily basis. We’re excited to continue that trend in the retail electricity market.”
Griddy members, on average, save $350 using Griddy’s innovative wholesale pricing model. With the addition of smart home automation, Griddy calculates that members who use these tools to control their smart devices will save an additional $100 per year on average, meaning a total savings of $450. Depending on several factors including overall usage, what devices are connected for automation, and the efficiency of those devices, Griddy calculates some members may even save up to $300 per year just from these smart home automation tools.
Griddy’s mission to better savings starts with a simple and transparent $9.99 per month membership with no ongoing obligations – no contracts, no break fees. Griddy members gain access to both the wholesale electricity rates and the suite of automation tools to further take control of electricity spending and usage.
The Griddy app is available for iOS and Android systems, as well as via their web app.
About Griddy
Griddy is the only smart electricity company connecting Texans to wholesale electricity rates straight to their smartphone so that Texans can shape their energy consumption and further increase savings. Griddy bypasses the middleman, connecting you directly to the lowest available energy prices. Griddy puts the ultimate in energy savings in your hands, delivering real-time energy usage information and price alerts right to your smartphone. Because better data means bigger savings.
You can find them at www.gogriddy.com.
