LORD Corporation Becomes a $1 Billion Company

|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
CARY, N.C., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LORD Corporation, a global diversified technology and manufacturing company, has achieved $1 billion in sales.
"Becoming a $1 billion company is a significant milestone for LORD. We appreciate the collaborative relationships we have with our customers and partners – relationships that have enabled us to achieve new heights," said Ed Auslander, President and CEO, LORD Corporation. "Every team member at LORD is dedicated to creating innovative solutions and technologies that add value for our customers. This is our passion and will continue to position us for additional growth in 2019 and beyond."
For 95 years, LORD has developed solutions that move every person in the world. What began as a small family business, sparked by the need for problem-solving inventions, has grown into a global enterprise with more than 3,000 employees in 26 countries. Through ever-changing marketplaces and economic climates, LORD has persevered, pivoting its strategy when needed to align with customer expectations, as well as industry trends. This has enabled significant growth for the company in key industries such as aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, and industrial.
"LORD had a momentous year in 2018," shared Auslander. "Not only did we win our biggest contract in company history with Boeing; we also celebrated growth across the globe, including an $80 million investment to expand our Saegertown, Pa. facility and the opening of a $12 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pont de l'Isère, France."
As a leading player in booming industries, like Electric Vehicles for which its Thermal Management product line is key, LORD has set itself apart from competitors through a deep understanding of customer desires and challenges. "We are proud of reaching $1 billion," added Auslander. "But this is just the beginning of making the impossible real for our customers."
For more information on LORD's milestone, and to view an interactive experience about who LORD is and how its solutions are weaved into everyday life, visit innovatingtogether.lord.com.
ABOUT LORD CORPORATION:
LORD Corporation is a diversified technology and manufacturing company developing highly reliable adhesives, coatings, motion management devices, and sensing technologies that significantly reduce risk and improve product performance. For 95 years, LORD has worked in collaboration with our customers to provide innovative oil and gas, aerospace, defense, automotive and industrial solutions. With world headquarters in Cary, N.C., LORD has approximately 3,000 employees in 26 countries and operates 19 manufacturing facilities and 10 R&D centers worldwide. LORD actively promotes STEM education and many other community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit www.lord.com.
