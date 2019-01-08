Thundercomm Extends Product Portfolio to Support Intelligent e-Cockpits for the Automotive Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thundercomm Technology Co., Ltd., a provider of smart device hardware and software, technologies, and services, announced the company's plans to expand its product portfolio to support the automotive industry, and introduced today Thundercomm® TurboX Auto™, the company's new automotive solution for intelligent in-vehicle cockpit compute systems. Working with ThunderSoft®, Rightware® and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, Thundercomm aims to deliver highly integrated and fully scalable vertical solutions for automakers and Tier1 suppliers. Designed to be a comprehensive base software platform, automakers and Tier1 suppliers can utilize Thundercomm® TurboX Auto™ to aid in accelerating the development and deployment of new features and technologies into vehicles, reducing development time and cost when deploying next-generation integrated cockpit products.
Tightly optimized for use with our integrated into 3rd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Thundercomm TurboX Auto, features ThunderSoft's intelligent industrial middleware and optimized operating system technologies, and Rightware's industry leading Kanzi® family of automotive user interface tools. The solution provides an integrated and flexible offering, including chipset optimized components designed and implemented specifically for Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, as well as middleware, customized algorithms required by mainstream car manufactures, and a series of reference implementations ready for validation and demonstration.
Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are the latest and most advanced automotive platforms from Qualcomm Technologies. Designed to support software rich integrated cockpits engineered to meet stringent automotive industry standards, the 3rd generation artificial intelligence (AI)-based Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are engineered with immersive graphics, multimedia, computer vision and AI capabilities. The new Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms also provide fully scalable architecture with differentiated experiences, leveraging the same software architecture and framework allowing consumers to enjoy a harmonized user experience independent of the vehicle tier while leveraging the same software framework.
The future of automotive cockpits will require integration of multimedia and navigational features with the digital instrument cluster, heads up display (HUD), telematics information, and human machine interface (HMI) for a personalized environment. The complexity of interaction between user and system is increasing at a fast pace. Pre-integrated, flexible, scalable, vertical platforms enable the customer to focus on innovation that targets their customer demands.
"Automotive is one of fastest growing industries and we believe the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms and its leading technology IP has a lot of potential. We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies, ThunderSoft and Rightware as we expand our product portfolio with Thundercomm TurboX Auto," said Hiro Cai, Thundercomm General Manager.
"ThunderSoft, a world leading smart platform provider, has empowered tens of millions of cars with advanced audio, camera solutions, and high-performance 3D graphics by leveraging proven technologies from our subsidiaries Appsys, MM Solutions, and Rightware," said Larry Geng, President of ThunderSoft. "These technologies combined with our working relationship with Thundercomm and Qualcomm Technologies have allowed us to provide a tightly integrated and secured solution to our customers with Thundercomm® TurboX Auto™."
"ThunderSoft has extensive experience with Android-based technologies, middleware and application development, which has provided unique advantages for its customers in the mobile and IoT industries," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With the introduction of Thundercomm TurboX Auto for Generation 3 Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Thundercomm has helped its customers accelerate commercialization, as well as enabled customers to develop competitive and differentiated automotive products."
Thundercomm, was jointly established by Thunder Software Co., Ltd. and Qualcomm Incorporated in 2016. Combining Qualcomm Technologies' world-leading system-on-chip (SoC) technologies with ThunderSoft's powerful operating system technology and local service capability, Thundercomm is devoted to helping its customers accelerate the development of automotive products from prototype to mass production.
Thundercomm TurboX Auto cockpit platform will be demonstrated at Qualcomm Technologies' automotive booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, located at Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, Booth #5609.
About Thundercomm
Thundercomm Technology Co., Ltd. (Thundercomm) is a Chinese equity joint venture established in 2016 by Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd (ThunderSoft), a Chinese smart device technology provider, and Qualcomm (Guizhou) Investment Co., Ltd., Qualcomm's investment entity in China. Thundercomm was established to accelerate development and innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Automotive industry, including providing support for IoT solutions powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platforms, products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Through its expertise in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, a broad software and on-device AI technology portfolio gaining from ThunderSoft, featuring advanced Snapdragon mobile platform technology, and a global support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted supplier to worldwide customers aiming to build innovative and high-quality products that could be accelerated time-to-market.
