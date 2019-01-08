Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader, and Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, announced a strategic joint development partnership today to drive the future of passenger thermal seating solutions.
With the proliferation of ridesharing, electrification and autonomous vehicle applications, there is an increased focus on design and engineering of the internal cabin with technologies that allow passengers to personalize their spaces for individual comfort and wellness. More efficient thermal systems are needed to optimize the heating and air conditioning system in the vehicle. The partnership is for advanced development of a highly integrated, modular heat and cool solution for Lear's IntuTM seating system that will provide world-class passenger comfort.
"The industry is changing extremely fast, and we're pleased to partner with Gentherm to address consumer preferences today and in the future," said John Absmeier, Lear Chief Technology Officer. "The need for improved personal comfort is paramount, and our combined technology will give passengers the freedom to customize their own environment, while optimizing efficiency to improve energy consumption of the vehicle heating and cooling system."
"Our strategic collaboration with Lear demonstrates a systematic approach to developing a thermal management seating solution that optimizes the integration of our respective technologies, resulting in a superior comfort experience," said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. "Our expertise in human thermophysiology perfectly complements Lear's strength as a leader of automotive seating and electronic systems. I am delighted that our teams will join forces to drive innovation in vehicle interior comfort solutions."
About Lear Corporation
Lear Corporation is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.
