MediaTek Launches Newest Combo Chip with Wi-Fi 6 and AP+Bluetooth

|
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its newest intelligent connectivity chipset to support the next generation of Wi-Fi technology - Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) - for home and enterprise wireless network services. It will support a range of products including wireless access points, routers, gateways and repeaters, bringing faster and more reliable connectivity throughout the smart home.
MediaTek's Wi-Fi 6 chips support 2x2 and 4x4 which comply with the most updated standards. The Wi-Fi 6 chip also has a flexible architecture to support updated features when the Wi-Fi 6 specification is finalized later in 2019.
"Consumers rely on our high performance connectivity portfolio to power their favorite intelligent devices, and now with support for next generation Wi-Fi 6 we deliver an even more robust and seamless connectivity experience," said Jerry Yu, Sr. Corporate Vice President of MediaTek's Intelligent Devices business unit. "We will continue to innovate and bring the most advanced technology and standards to consumer and enterprise markets." MediaTek currently holds market-leading positions in powering TVs, streaming devices, smart speakers, voice assistant devices and tablets.
MediaTek's Wi-Fi 6 ready chipset offers device makers several advantages based on the 802.11ax specification including:
- Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA): Uplink and Downlink OFDMA increases efficiency and capacity of wireless network devices. It ensures bandwidth for voice, video, social network and gaming applications via download and uplink scheduling.
- Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO): Increases channel capacity when servicing multiple devices that operate simultaneously.
- Target Wake Time (TWT): Defines the specific times when clients wake and sleep enabling IoT devices to reduce power consumption and increase battery life.
- Spatial Reuse: Allows access points to share channel capacity by making intelligent decisions on when to transmit data.
MediaTek also brings unique built-in solutions to its chipset along with meeting the newest Wi-Fi standard to improve the end-user experience. MediaTek's connectivity technology, empowered with OFDMA, 1024QAM solves data traffic conflicts. It reschedules multi-user's packets and provides a higher internet data rate so there is no lag while playing online games or streaming video.
It also delivers better concurrent performance between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with the latest Wi-Fi 6 access point + Bluetooth combo chip to guarantee spectrum efficiency when two radios work simultaneously.
MediaTek also supports and is leading the deployment of the Wi-Fi Alliance EasyMesh standard for extended Wi-Fi coverage. MediaTek's family of smart home chipsets will be EasyMesh compatible. The new standard extends the Wi-Fi signal for total access in the home or even into the backyard.
MediaTek's is currently the market-share leader of chips for the Wi-Fi AP solution. To learn more about MediaTek's connectivity and networking solutions, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/connectivity-and-networking.
About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.
MediaTek Press Office:
[email protected]
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediatek-launches-newest-combo-chip-with-wi-fi-6-and-apbluetooth-300773236.html
SOURCE MediaTek Inc.
