Compass Group North America Digitally Transforms Finance Processes with Laserfiche

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche—a leading global provider of enterprise content management (ECM) software—has announced that Compass Group North America will be working with Laserfiche to standardize, centralize and automate finance processes across the organization. The project is part of a larger effort to digitize operations, enabling increased efficiency and the highest quality results for Compass Group's companies, suppliers and the communities they serve.
"As the leading foodservice and support services company, Compass Group remains focused on innovation, whether it is in the culinary programs we offer, the sustainability initiatives we drive or the technology we use," said Gregory McLeymore, Senior Project Manager at Compass Group North America. "Laserfiche is a technology partner that aligns with this innovative mindset. It will help us to scale as we continue to grow, while also enforcing consistency across business units."
Compass Group has worked closely with Laserfiche to centralize the capture of invoices from more than 2,500 vendors per month, as well as standardize and automate accounts payable processes for multiple autonomous business units including treasury, human resources and payroll. This digital transformation leverages the fully integrated suite of Laserfiche products to enable Compass Group to:
- Make smarter business decisions by increasing access to the most accurate and up-to-date information
- Reclaim employee time to work on higher level projects by streamlining and automating processes
- Promote transparency and expedite compliance audit processes
"Compass Group is known for its high standards of service and customer satisfaction," said Hedy Belttary, Senior Vice President of Sales at Laserfiche. "In a market where customer and employee expectations are constantly changing, Compass Group relies on its innovation to maintain its status as an industry leader. With Laserfiche, Compass Group is fostering a more digitally driven and agile organization, continuing to put its employees and customers at the forefront of the business."
"Centralizing and automating finance processes with Laserfiche enables us to scale operations without increasing day-to-day employee workloads," said McLeymore. "Staff can better focus on Compass Group's larger mission of building experiences, and serving their customers and communities."
About Compass Group
Based in Charlotte, NC, Compass Group North America is the leading foodservice and support services company with over 250,000 associates and $17 billion in revenues in 2017. Compass Group USA has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity for 2018. With over 550,000 associates worldwide, its parent company, UK-based Compass Group PLC, has been named in the Forbes Global 2000 – World's Best Employer list for 2017. Compass Group PLC had revenues of £22.9 billion ($29 billion USD) in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Compass Careers | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is a leading global provider of enterprise content management software empowering organizations to take control of information and business processes.
With intuitive on-premises and cloud solutions for document management and process automation, Laserfiche improves productivity, efficiency and strategic decision-making for organizations looking to transform into a digital workplace.
For more than three decades, Laserfiche has fostered an active user community that shares ideas and inspires solutions. To learn more, visit laserfiche.com/about-laserfiche.
Connect with Laserfiche:
Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
Laserfiche® is a registered trademark of Compulink Management Center, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-group-north-america-digitally-transforms-finance-processes-with-laserfiche-300771596.html
SOURCE Laserfiche
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST