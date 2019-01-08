Arilou and Green Hills Software Collaborate on Vehicle Network Security For Automotive OEMs

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 -- Arilou Information Security Technologies, the world leader in automotive cyber security solutions, and Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, announced a cooperation, integrating Arilou's Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) with the Green Hills INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS).
Automotive cyber security is a hot topic for automakers worldwide as, with the rise of connected cars, the threat is increasing. Cars have become networked computers with wheels – each function of the vehicle being controlled by an ECU (Electronic Control Unit), with dozens of ECUs connected by an in-vehicle network. Without appropriate protection, this network can be vulnerable to malicious hacking as has been seen demonstrated by recent well-publicized attacks by researchers.
Arilou and Green Hills Software are joining forces to secure the communication between the vehicle CAN bus and an ECU by implementing a dedicated version of the Arilou IDPS solution on the INTEGRITY Platform. This enables any automotive manufacturer using the Green Hills RTOS to transparently install Arilou's UMTRI-tested IDPS adjacent to the safety applications also running on INTEGRITY, thereby detecting and preventing any CAN bus targeted malicious attacks.
"We are more than excited to provide our CAN bus security capabilities for Green Hills Software, who have an incredible background in the automotive industry," commented Ziv Levi, Founder and CEO of Arilou. "We see the huge challenge cyber security means for the automotive industry and we believe that the right approach is to form partnerships like this one, securing the car on each level."
"It's very exciting to be able to demonstrate that the CAN bus can be protected by the Arilou UMTRI-tested IDPS running in a secure partition on INTEGRITY," commented Chris Tubbs, Business Development Director EMEA, Green Hills Software. "This shows that CAN bus protection can be provided on any platform running INTEGRITY, whether it is in the cockpit, ADAS/AV or Gateway, without additional hardware."
A demonstration of this capability will be presented on the Green Hills Software booth (#3715) in the North Hall of Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2019. Visitors can see how the safety-critical telltales on a safety-critical instrument cluster are protected against a CAN bus spoofing attack by the Arilou software hosted in a secure INTEGRITY partition.
Israel-based Arilou, part of NNG Group, is the leading provider of pioneering cyber security solutions to the automotive industry. Its software IDPS security solution has been independently tested by OEMs and institutions such as the University of Michigan Transport Research Institute (UMTRI) who gave the solution a perfect score with 100% detection and prevention with zero false positives. The company believes that with a holistic approach and multi-layered solutions, full protection of the vehicles will become a reality.
About Arilou Cyber Security
Arilou Technologies Ltd, part of NNG Group, is a pioneer in the field of automotive cyber security. Established in 2012 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arilou researches and develops end-to-end, multi-layered security solutions dedicated to the automotive environment. Independently tested by leading research institutes, the US Department of Transportation and major OEMs, Arilou's groundbreaking technology, provides 100% accuracy in cyber-attack detection and prevention, with zero false positives and zero latency according to the tests done by UMTRI, placing Arilou's solutions at the vanguard of real-time prevention. In 2016 Arilou was acquired by NNG, a leading automotive software supplier, specializing in hybrid navigation and vehicle user experience. For more info, please visit http://ariloutech.com.
About Green Hills Software
Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.
Green Hills, the Green Hills logo and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arilou-and-green-hills-software-collaborate-on-vehicle-network-security-for-automotive-oems-300773667.html
SOURCE Green Hills Software
