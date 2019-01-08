Qualcomm and Green Hills Software Team Up to Deliver Advanced Platforms for Next-Generation Automotive Cockpits

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019 -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), announced today their efforts to support global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers with purpose-built, scalable solutions, designed to support a safe, secure consolidation of Android and Linux-based infotainment processing with critical ASIL-certified vehicle services into a single multicore-based electronic control unit (ECU). As a part of the relationship, Green Hills is working with Qualcomm Technologies to feature the Green Hills INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS), INTEGRITY Multivisor™ secure virtualization, and integrated MULTI® ASIL D-qualified software development environment as part of the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms. Designed with a focus on production-readiness and consolidation of diverse safety and security requirements, customers can quickly and confidently design, develop and deploy these high performance, complex next-generation automotive systems.
Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY RTOS and Multivisor virtualization solutions are the certified software foundation that safely and securely combine open-source Linux and Android infotainment environments with critical vehicle functions such as vehicle gateways, instrument clusters, telltales, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and heads-up displays (HUD), which in many cases, require adherence and certification to the ISO 26262 automotive safety standards.
Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms
The Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are the third-generation automotive platforms from Qualcomm Technologies. Designed to support future intelligent automotive cockpits to meet rich intuitive user experiences and stringent automotive industry standards, the third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are engineered with immersive graphics, multimedia, computer vision and artificial intelligence capabilities and feature truly heterogeneous computing capabilities, leveraging the multicore Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, Qualcomm Spectra™ Image Signal Processor (ISP), fourth generation Qualcomm® Kryo™ Central Processing Units (CPU), Qualcomm® Hexagon™ DSP and sixth-generation Qualcomm® Adreno™ Visual Subsystem. The Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms also feature the Qualcomm® Secure Processing Unit (SPU), engineered to help protect personal and vehicle data, and Qualcomm® Vision Enhanced Precise Positioning solution's camera sensors and computer vision capabilities to enable differentiated use-cases on lane-level navigation and crowdsourcing of drive data for building high definition map layers.
The new Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms also provide fully scalable architecture with differentiated experiences, leveraging the same software architecture and framework allowing consumers to enjoy a harmonized user experience independent of the vehicle tier while leveraging the same software framework.
"Today's integrated cockpits mandate a scalable software architecture to safely and securely combine Linux and Android infotainment functions with critical vehicle functions that require automotive-grade safety and certification. When used with a third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform, the breakthrough INTEGRITY RTOS and Multivisor virtualization solution allows global Tier 1s and OEMs to overcome this challenge," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Green Hills as we share the commitment to offer the highest levels of safety-conscious and security-rich, performance solutions that define the future of high-performance, scalable vehicle cockpits."
INTEGRITY Safe and Secure Consolidation
The INTEGRITY RTOS architecture was designed from the beginning for use in the most life-critical, mission-critical embedded systems. Its impenetrable separation partitions help software teams to safely and securely partition software running at different levels of criticality on the same multicore processor while guaranteeing the system resources required for the proper execution of applications. When Linux or Android environments are added, the INTEGRITY Multivisor secure virtualization safely runs these high-level operating systems in safe, secure partitions, assuring freedom-from-interference while achieving near native execution speeds, secure and flexible inter-process communications and the option to share GPU or other critical acceleration resources on the Snapdragon Automotive platform.
"The third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are based on an impressive high-performance multicore automotive grade system-on-chip. With customers already deploying our solution built with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820A platform, we are pleased to be using these highly advanced automotive platforms with our safe and secure software solutions for inclusion in potentially millions of vehicles starting in 2020," said Dan Mender, vice president, business development, Green Hills Software. "The INTEGRITY RTOS with Multivisor secure virtualization provides the essential software foundation to protect and partition the complex, mixed-criticality integrated cockpit software components."
INTEGRITY with Multivisor secure virtualization and Green Hills Software's award-winning MULTI IDE development tools for the third-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Snapdragon 820A Automotive platform are currently available and can be viewed during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019 in the Qualcomm Technologies automotive booth, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) North Hall, booth #5609, as well as in the Green Hills Software booth, located in the LVCC North Hall, booth #3715.
About Green Hills Software
Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.
Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, MULTI and Multivisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software, in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Spectra, Adreno, Kryo, and Hexagon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra, Qualcomm Adreno, Qualcomm Kryo, Qualcomm Hexagon, Qualcomm Vision Enhanced Precise Positioning solution and Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
