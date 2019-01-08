VIZIO Announces Nominees for 2018 Top Value Performer Award and Calls on Fans to Vote for Their Favorite Player

|By PR Newswire
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. today announced nominees for its 12th annual VIZIO Top Value Performer (TVP) award which recognizes the professional football player whose on-field performance most exceeds the value of his base salary. In the same way VIZIO is synonymous with offering value to consumers, this year's candidates have all brought enormous value to their respective teams. The nominees for this year's TVP award feature a mix of stellar young running backs and receivers who have burst on to the scene with breakout seasons, along with an unshakable defensive star who helped turnaround his team's defense. Twelfth annual TVP award nominees include Cincinnati's Tyler Boyd, Seattle's Chris Carson, Detroit's Kenny Golladay, Denver's Phillip Lindsay and Green Bay's Blake Martinez. Fans are invited to visit VIZIO.com/TVP to vote for the player they believe is most deserving of TVP honors between now and January 20, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
In identifying this season's most deserving TVP nominees, VIZIO partnered with retired All-Pro Safety Rodney Harrison, himself a late round pick who provided an incredible value to his team. As in years past, the candidates were selected based on their regular season performances, statistics and the role they played in the success of their respective teams. Each of these factors was then measured against their annual base salary to determine the five finalists for the 2018 TVP award.
"We are excited to bring back TVP for a 12th season featuring another strong crop of candidates. The TVP award gives fans the unique opportunity to recognize some of their favorite players and the incredible value they provide to their respective teams," said Robynne Curry, Senior Director Product Marketing, VIZIO. "The nominees for this year's award are all coming off of incredible seasons and we are excited to root them on as they rally their fans to vote for what will surely be a highly competitive race to become this year's Top Value Performer."
VIZIO is looking to fans nationwide to choose the 2018 Top Value Performer by voting online at VIZIO.com/TVP from now until January 20, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Fans visiting the site can also browse background information and statistics from each player to determine who they feel is the most deserving candidate. Fans are encouraged to vote as many times as they'd like to help their favorite candidate win the 2018 Top Value Performer award. Following each vote, fans will have a chance to enter a sweepstakes to win a VIZIO M-Series™ 70" Class 4K HDR Smart TV, along with a VIZIO 46" 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos®. This prize package gives football fans the chance to infuse VIZIO's standout picture quality, cinematic audio performance and intuitive smart TV platform into their Sunday game-day experience.
The 2018 VIZIO Top Value Performer nominees include:
Tyler Boyd, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati #83 (Twitter @boutdat_23 // #TVPBoyd)
Now in his third season, Tyler Boyd has emerged as one of the focal points of this year's passing attack in Cincinnati. After missing games last year due to injury, Boyd has bounced back in 2018 and is showcasing why he is one of the league's top young wideouts. This season, Boyd was the most targeted receiver in Cincinnati and produced a career-high in receptions, yards and touchdowns. A second-round pick in the 2016 Draft and with a salary of $787,179, Boyd is a TVP candidate to keep on your radar.
Chris Carson, Running Back, Seattle #32 (Twitter @ccarson_32 // #TVPCarson)
In his second season, Chris Carson has quickly developed into a star for Seattle. After playing in just four games as a rookie, Carson burst on to the scene this year and established himself among the league's top running backs. With multiple games this season over 100 rushing yards, Carson has been an integral part of Seattle's offense and ranks among league leaders in total rushing yards. As a seventh-round draft pick in 2017 with a base salary of $550,000, Carson is very strong candidate for this year's TVP award.
Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver, Detroit #19 (Twitter @kgxix// #TVPGolladay)
In just his second season, Kenny Golladay has proven that he is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the league. A major part of Detroit's passing attack, Golladay posted impressive numbers and set career-highs in nearly every receiving category. With multiple games of at least 100 receiving yards, the gifted receiver is on track to record his first career 1,000-yard season. A third-round pick in the 2017 draft and with a base salary of $586,000, Golladay is a candidate to keep an eye on for this year's TVP award.
Phillip Lindsay, Running Back, Denver #30 (Twitter @I_CU_boy// #TVPLindsay)
Born and raised in Denver, Phillip Lindsay is not just an amazing story playing for his hometown team, but one of the league's most dangerous running backs in 2018. With incredible speed and quickness, Lindsay continues to lead Denver's rushing attack as he is on pace to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in just his first season. An undrafted rookie, Lindsay is also a major threat in Denver's passing attack. With a base salary of just $480,000, Lindsay is a definitely a TVP candidate worth consideration.
Blake Martinez, Linebacker, Green Bay #50 (Twitter @big_blake50 // #TVPMartinez)
In his third season, Blake Martinez is already making his case as one of the best linebackers in the league. With a knack for being around the ball and making plays, Martinez continues to lead the much-improved Green Bay defense. With multiple games of having 10 or more tackles, Martinez has easily eclipsed 100 total tackles this year and is on pace to finish among the league leaders in that category. With a base salary of just $630,000, the 2016 fourth-round pick is a worthy candidate to capture this year's TVP award.
Previous TVP winners include running back Alvin Kamara (2017), running back Spencer Ware (2016), wide receiver Allen Robinson (2015), wide receiver Kenny Stills (2014), quarterback Russell Wilson (2012 and 2013), wide receiver Victor Cruz (2011), wide receiver Stevie Johnson (2010), wide receiver Steve Smith (2009), quarterback Matt Cassel (2008) and quarterback David Garrard (2007).
