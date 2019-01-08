Cassens Transport Company Selects SmartDrive Video-based Safety Solution After Competitive Review

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced Cassens Transport Company, one of the oldest automotive logistics services company in the United States, joins a growing roster of auto transporters that have deployed the SmartDrive® program across its entire fleet of nearly 1,200 trucks. Cassens selected the SmartDrive solution following a thorough competitive review and head-to-head pilot program. Company leaders cited platform scalability and flexibility, intuitive user interface, and superior customer service and responsiveness as key factors in choosing the SmartDrive system.
"Cassens Transport—and most auto haulers—are 100 percent responsible for damage to any vehicles they haul, so safety is of prime importance," said Joshua Suhre, operations and labor manager at Cassens. "When we started to experience an increase in jury judgments against us when our drivers were not at fault, we knew we had to find a video-based safety solution to prove their innocence. Once we installed the SmartDrive program, we quickly realized that the benefits of video-based safety extend far beyond exonerations, enabling us to minimize losses related to vehicle damage, as well as improve driver habits and reduce the number of actual incidents."
With a rich history dating back 85 years, Edwardsville, Illinois-based Cassens Transport is dedicated to providing premier automotive logistics services, noting its reliance on, "the best people, best methods and best technology." The company delivers as many as 10,000 vehicles per day for 11 automobile manufacturers in the U.S. and North America. In addition to exonerating drivers, fleet managers also sought a solution that would help reduce vehicle damage, the bulk of which occurs during loading and unloading.
"The combination of SmartDrive capabilities provides us with insight into how our customers' vehicles are being handled and the context we need to effectively intervene with proactive driver coaching," commented Suhre. "With comprehensive visibility to how drivers were loading and unloading the cars and trucks we are entrusted to transport, coupled with intuitive coaching workflows that enable us to easily refresh drivers' familiarity with standard operating procedures, we have significantly reduced our losses."
During the pilot program, Cassens Transport experienced a 58 percent reduction in high-risk driving events, including following too close, speeding, lane departures and incomplete stops, contributing to a 61 percent improvement in the fleet's SmartDrive safety score. Suhre and his team quickly noted the value of SmartDrive 360, which enables fleets to trigger up to four cameras simultaneously for maximum insight to risk. They also appreciate the benefits of Extended Recording, which captures hard-to-get, low impact incidents to provide additional video context and ensure compliance.
"Having been in the automotive hauling space since 1933, Cassens is a truly pioneering fleet operation," commented Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "The company—with its impressive history, commitment to the highest standards of quality, and continued focus on tapping advanced technologies to optimize safety and efficiency—is a welcome addition to the growing roster of fleets embracing the value of SmartDrive's video-based safety program."
"In comparing video safety solutions, we found SmartDrive's open, scalable platform, built for 4G, provided the best technology for now—and the future," continued Suhre. "From exoneration to fostering a culture of safety and improving driving habits, SmartDrive will help any fleet reduce accident frequency, cargo damage and fatalities. It's an outstanding solution that provides immediate ROI."
About SmartDrive Systems
SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 240 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.
For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.
Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:
Email – [email protected]
Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc
Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc
YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc
LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cassens-transport-company-selects-smartdrive-video-based-safety-solution-after-competitive-review-300774457.html
SOURCE SmartDrive Systems
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST