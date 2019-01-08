CalAmp Partners with Pioneer to Deliver Enhanced After-Market Telematics Services

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, announced today its strategic partnership with Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., a leader in automotive electronics technology, to expand connected vehicle services through Pioneer's aftermarket and installation specialist channels in the United States.
Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive aftermarket telematics market to grow at a CAGR close to 29% during the period 2018-2022, according to their 2018-2022 Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics report. The rise in in-vehicle communication options is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
The combination of Pioneer's aftermarket automotive hardware design and software development legacy, and LoJack's renowned vehicle theft recovery technology, led to the development of rDrive, a new connected car solution that allows consumers to upgrade their existing vehicles with advanced connectivity, safety, Wi-Fi and location-based services. With the latest in LoJack Stolen Vehicle Location Assist and CrashBoxx™ crash detection, driver assistance, arrival notifications and vehicle health alerts, drivers will have peace of mind on the roadways. rDrive was announced today and is planned to be available at authorized Pioneer rDrive retailers in the U.S. starting in Spring 2019.
"The exceptional quality, safety and security solutions offered by CalAmp highlight this partnership," said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "Our mutual goal is to give consumers access to best-in-class connected vehicle services and we believe we've created a solution unique in the market today by partnering with CalAmp. We are excited to be underway with development on advanced telematics solutions that expand the portfolio of products we are able to offer, helping consumers add new features and technology to the vehicle they already own."
"We are thrilled to partner with a trusted consumer brand and leader in electronics products for the U.S. automotive aftermarket," said Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp. "Both companies focus on producing quality products that are developed with the end-user in mind. By partnering with Pioneer to create more intelligent and insight-driven products, we're using what we've learned from our customers, to deliver the best possible product for Pioneer customers across multiple vertical markets."
For more information about the CalAmp and Pioneer partnership and solutions, visit us January 8-11, 2019 at the Consumer Electronics Show, booth 3902 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About Pioneer
Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies, Inc. is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufacturers. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today's smart devices. Building off more than 80 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.
About CalAmp and LoJack
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a brand of CalAmp. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog. For more information on LoJack, visit lojack.com, or Twitter, Facebook or LoJack Blog.
CalAmp, LoJack and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU.
PIONEER, the Pioneer logo and rDrive are trademarks of Pioneer Corporation.
Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-partners-with-pioneer-to-deliver-enhanced-after-market-telematics-services-300774681.html
SOURCE CalAmp
