Honda Dream Drive to Deliver Next-Generation Infotainment, Commerce, Services and Rewards to Drivers and Passengers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering on customer expectations for the full integration of mobile services into the vehicle experience, Honda is demonstrating its prototype Honda Dream Drive, the automotive industry's first integrated driver and passenger infotainment, commerce, services and rewards dashboards within the vehicle environment. First shown as a concept at CES 2017, Honda Dream Drive has evolved to offer drivers and passengers a broad range of convenient services and engaging entertainment options, while minimizing the potential for driver distraction. Developed in collaboration with Connected Travel, a connected vehicle platform and application services company, Honda is offering demos of Honda Dream Drive in the all-new 2019 Honda Passport at its CES booth #7900 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 8-11, 2019.
Watch video of Honda Dream Drive at https://Honda.us/DreamDrive
The new prototype mobile-based dashboards provide services and experiences designed specifically for both drivers and passengers:
- Honda Dream Drive: Driver demonstrates the expansion of Honda's in-vehicle payment technology concept, first introduced at CES 2017 with Visa. It enables drivers to pay for goods and services like fuel, movie tickets and parking, make restaurant reservations, food ordering for pickup or delivery, and even share the driver's location with friends and family.
- Honda Dream Drive: Passenger offers passengers the ability to play mixed reality games, watch movies, listen to music, read original comics stories, use travel applications, explore new points of interest along the route, and control the radio and cabin features – all from the passenger's mobile device.
Moreover, customers will have access to purchase Honda Dream Drive content, movie or event tickets, order ahead, and a variety of other convenience options provided by Honda's collaborators.
"Honda has teamed up with industry leaders who want to understand how to best provide in-vehicle services to our customers," said John Moon, managing director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations. "These collaborations are important to test consumer desire so we can understand how to mutually serve our customers."
Partnering with leading brands on voice-enabled driver applications
Honda Dream Drive is both voice and touch enabled, providing users with convenient, safe and easy access to services. Honda collaborated with a host of industry leaders – Atom Tickets, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®, Grubhub, Glympse, iHeartRadio, IPS Group, Arrive, Parkopedia, Phillips 66, Yelp, and USAA – for its voice enabled, driver dashboard for parking, gasoline payment, restaurant reservations, ticketing, audio, location sharing, and rewards.
"We're constantly looking at market-leading channels to deliver the Atom Tickets experience to consumers," said Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. "Teaming with Honda on Dream Drive to deliver next-generation passenger and driver movie ticketing services was a natural fit since our companies share the same goal of bringing convenience and entertainment to the consumer. Innovation is at the forefront of our company's DNA, and we hope consumers will enjoy seeing Atom pop up in more unexpected places in the future."
Honda collaborated with AAA, DC, Entercom/RADIO.COM, the LEGO Group, Silvergate Media and the Octonauts team, and Univision Music to create its passenger dashboard for entertainment, education, travel, commerce and rewards experiences.
"We continuously explore the opportunities offered by new technologies to create fun and creative play experiences for children in various play environments, physical and digital," said Tom Donaldson, senior vice president of Creative Play Lab at the LEGO Group. "This demo, while not a commercially available experience, is yet another way in which we aim to experiment with how children interact with LEGO play in a fun mixed-reality scenario."
Expanded in-vehicle payment partnerships
Since 2016, Honda has worked with Visa to build and enhance the in-vehicle payment experience to make payments more convenient and secure.
"By continuing our partnership with Honda, a leader in automotive innovation, we are furthering the development of in-car commerce solutions that focus on security, safety, and convenience for the driver," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of IoT, Visa. "Combining Visa's payment expertise and Honda's expansive platform, we are one step closer to transforming the car in to a new epicenter for commerce."
Now, Honda is expanding its in-vehicle payment collaboration to include Mastercard and PayPal. Collectively, Honda is working with these partners to create the vehicle experience of the future.
"From the comfort of their homes to the confines of their cars, people want to make purchases when they want and where they want," said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships, North America, Mastercard. "Our familiarity of shopping with mobile and voice-activated devices have created the expectation for almost every device to be a way to shop and pay. At Mastercard, we're bringing our technology and experience to ensure these experiences are simple, intuitive and secure."
Rewards Program for Honda customers
In an effort to create new value for vehicle ownership and use, Honda Developer Studio is user testing a new points-based rewards program to benefit drivers and passengers for using Honda products and services. Drivers and passengers can earn rewards points for participating in a variety of activities including purchasing services, watching and listening to media, and playing games.
"The gamification of everyday travel experiences with rewards points provides Honda with a unique opportunity to connect with its drivers and passengers, to establish a more personal engaging relationship with them, and to enhance customers' daily lives with the automotive industry's first frequent driving and riding program," said Bryan Biniak, CEO of Connected Travel®. "Honda drivers and passengers earn points from common activities as well as extraordinary experiences created with market leading brands and developers, and then redeem their reward points at their favorite local and online retailers."
Interested partners and innovators can meet with Honda Developer Studio and Connected Travel representatives at CES, January 8-11, 2019. To learn more about Honda Developer Studio, visit Developer.Hondainnovations.com and follow @HondaInnovation on Twitter.
About Honda Innovations
Honda Innovations drives transformative collaboration within all areas of Honda. As part of Honda Innovations, Honda Xcelerator and Honda Developer Studio, two open innovation programs, serve as catalysts to discover and experiment with new technologies and business concepts. Honda Innovations partners with innovators of all shapes and sizes from startups to global brands and design and development communities to create cutting edge products and services. Honda Innovations is based in Silicon Valley and operates globally. To learn more, visit HondaInnovations.com.
About Connected Travel
Founded in 2016, ConnectedTravel® has developed a comprehensive cloud-based platform services that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), data fusion, behavior science and gamification technology to capture, understand, and drive consumers day-to-day mobile activities. ConnectedTravel® has developed, owns and operates a driver and passenger location-based application services platform and business that serves the automotive ecosystem on a SaaS basis. The platform provides data driven infotainment applications and APIs, realtime behavioral management and analytics tools, as well as geotargeted advertising and attribution services. For more information, visit www.connectedtravel.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-dream-drive-to-deliver-next-generation-infotainment-commerce-services-and-rewards-to-drivers-and-passengers-300774535.html
SOURCE Honda
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST