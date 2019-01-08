Arlo Ultra Named As CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 network connected camera brand1, announced today that it has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Arlo Ultra 4K Wire-Free HDR Security Camera Systems. An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.
"It's an honor to have our newest flagship security camera system, Arlo Ultra, recognized by the CTA for our advancements in the DIY smart home space," said Pat Collins, senior vice president of product, Arlo. "CES has long been known for exhibiting some of the industry's greatest breakthrough technologies, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our 4K HDR wire-free connected camera system to market with such esteemed accolades."
Arlo Ultra, the brand's flagship 4K HDR wire-free security camera system is powered by the Arlo SmartHub which will deliver additional support for Zigbee and Z-Wave compatible smart home devices later in 20192. Featuring advanced 4K HDR video quality with color night vision, a 180-degree panoramic field-of-view, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellation, Ultra delivers ultimate piece of mind for anyone looking to monitor their home or business. The Arlo Ultra 4K HDR wire-free security camera system will begin rolling out to retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon later this month. Pricing starts at $399.99 for the 1-camera system which includes a one-year subscription to Arlo Smart Premier, Arlo's AI and computer vision powered service that delivers 30-day video history cloud storage and sophisticated detection of people, vehicles, packages and more3.
The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.
The Arlo Ultra 4K Wire-Free HDR Security Camera System is currently on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019. The complete list of CES 2019 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.
For more information, please visit arlo.com/CES2019.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, audio doorbells, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.
©2019 Arlo Technologies, Inc. Arlo and the Arlo logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arlo Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Arlo will not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.
1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Security & Monitoring, Camera Technology: Decentralized IP Camera and Centralized IP Camera, based on Dollars, Jan 2018-Aug 2018
2 For third-party devices that communicate over Zigbee and Z-Wave, the Arlo SmartHub is required. Third-party devices that work over cloud-to-cloud or local LAN are compatible with previous generation Arlo base stations.
3 AI features may be beta features and subject to further refinement. Arlo Smart Premier includes cloud recordings of video clips at 1080p or lower resolution for up to 30 days. Renewal of an Arlo Smart Subscription after one year is required to maintain Arlo Smart features, including cloud storage.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlo-ultra-named-as-ces-2019-innovation-awards-honoree-300774536.html
SOURCE Arlo-G
