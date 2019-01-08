HubSpot Launches Zoom Integration to Help Customers Have Better Meetings and Webinars

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading growth platform, announced today that it has released a new integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. that aims to help customers have better meetings and incorporate video into their marketing, sales, and service activities. Through the integration, customers can now automatically use Zoom to host meetings scheduled from HubSpot and deliver Zoom Video Webinars inside of the HubSpot platform with a new Zoom workflow action.
Zoom is the seventh HubSpot-built integration launched over the past year, joining Slack, Shopify, Stripe, YouTube, Workplace by Facebook, and Vidyard. HubSpot-built integrations connect customers to market leaders within a given category, while opening new endpoints for similar providers to integrate with the HubSpot platform. The APIs and endpoint documentation used to make these integrations are then made public so any company in the space can develop an integration specific to their tools. This makes each new HubSpot-built integration a win for both service providers who want to reach HubSpot customers, and HubSpot customers looking to integrate all of their existing providers onto one platform.
"We grew the HubSpot platform significantly in 2018, and we're excited to be kicking off 2019 with another great integration to help empower our customers," said Kipp Bodnar, CMO of HubSpot. "As a global company that supports and encourages remote work, we know how important it is to have an easy-to-use solution to host video meetings – they're essential to fostering an inclusive culture, no matter where you're located. Zoom powers the majority of internal and external HubSpot meetings, so we know how powerful that is. We're excited to add this integration to our platform help our customers see those same benefits."
With the native Zoom integration, HubSpot customers can:
- Connect Zoom to the HubSpot meetings tool to automatically host meetings with Zoom. Once connected, Zoom video meetings become the default configuration for a given meetings link. The connection also allows users to schedule Zoom-hosted meetings from the CRM in one click.
- Host and promote Zoom webinars from HubSpot. Customers can now build a HubSpot landing page and form for a scheduled webinar, and have the form-fill trigger a new workflow action that adds the contact to a Zoom webinar list as a registered participant. When registering a contact, Zoom automatically sets a webinar ID property which can be used in emails to provide dial-in information.
"We're thrilled to partner with HubSpot on this integration," said Thiya Ramalingam, Head of Platforms for Zoom. "They are clearly a leading marketing, sales, and service platform for the mid-market. A tight integration with Zoom is going to immediately help HubSpot users connect and build trust with their customers."
HubSpot Diamond agency partner and Zoom user SmartBug Media has a 100% remote workforce and a global client base. The company needs a meeting solution that is reliable, works with HubSpot, and leverages the power of video to help maintain a human connection over long distances.
"We meet with our clients twice a month at minimum, and we conduct all of these meetings via Zoom. Zoom makes it easy to connect and provides great video functionality, and we're able to schedule time with HubSpot Meetings, so we're thrilled to be able to use these two tools more seamlessly," said Jen Spencer, VP of Sales and Marketing at SmartBug Media. "When you're just having phone conversation with someone you're not seeing their body language. Video allows us to better connect with clients during very serious strategy meetings and has been essential to the growth of our business."
To learn more about HubSpot's native Zoom integration, click here or visit the Zoom App Marketplace.
About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 52,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.
Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-launches-zoom-integration-to-help-customers-have-better-meetings-and-webinars-300774353.html
SOURCE HubSpot
